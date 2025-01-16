Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s party has conditioned its staying in the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resume the war on Gaza.

This came after mediators announced a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement to end over 15 months of deadly Israeli attacks on the Palestinian enclave.

“While we long for the return of all our hostages, the Religious Zionism Party strongly opposes this agreement,” the party said in a statement.

The far-right party emphasised Smotrich’s demand that Netanyahu guarantee a renewed offensive to eliminate Hamas and secure the return of Israelis held captive in Gaza.

It also called for a shift in the Israeli approach to “total victory,” making this a condition for the party’s continued support of the government.

The Israeli Security Cabinet was scheduled to convene on Thursday to ratify the Gaza deal, but Israeli media said that the meeting was postponed as Netanyahu was trying to convince Smotrich to stay in the government.

Itamar Ben-Gvir's party

Earlier this week, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called on Smotrich to collaborate in opposing the Gaza deal.

The withdrawal of Smotrich and Ben-Gvir’s parties could collapse Netanyahu’s government, which holds 68 of the 120-seat Knesset and requires a minimum of 61 seats to remain in power.

While Ben-Gvir alone, with his six seats, lacks sufficient leverage to topple the government, a united front with Smotrich, who holds eight seats, could bring Netanyahu’s coalition to its knees.

Qatar announced on Wednesday a ceasefire agreement to end over 15 months of deadly Israeli attacks on Gaza.

More than 46,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been killed and over 110,000 others wounded in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.

The war has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.