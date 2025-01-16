Ukraine and the UK have signed a "100 Year Partnership" agreement to deepen defence cooperation and address long-term threats and challenges to maritime security after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in the capital Kiev for his first visit since taking office last year.

“Today is a truly historic day. Relations between Ukraine and the UK are closer than ever,” state news agency Ukrinform quoted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as saying on Thursday.

Zelenskyy said the relationship between his country and the UK has reached a new level, describing the agreement as "more than a strategic relationship."

The agreement was signed during Starmer's unannounced visit to Kiev.

The agreement, published by Ukraine's Presidential Office, will deepen defence cooperation between the two countries while also addressing long-term threats and challenges to maritime security.

It will strengthen cooperation in areas such as economics and trade, energy, climate crisis, and clean energy transitions.