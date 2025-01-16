WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ukraine, UK sign '100 Year Partnership' agreement
The agreement, published by Ukraine's Presidential Office, will deepen defence cooperation between the two countries while also addressing long-term threats and challenges to maritime security.
Ukraine, UK sign '100 Year Partnership' agreement
The agreement was signed during Starmer's unannounced visit to Kiev. / Photo: AP
January 16, 2025

Ukraine and the UK have signed a "100 Year Partnership" agreement to deepen defence cooperation and address long-term threats and challenges to maritime security after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in the capital Kiev for his first visit since taking office last year.

“Today is a truly historic day. Relations between Ukraine and the UK are closer than ever,” state news agency Ukrinform quoted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as saying on Thursday.

Zelenskyy said the relationship between his country and the UK has reached a new level, describing the agreement as "more than a strategic relationship."

The agreement was signed during Starmer's unannounced visit to Kiev.

The agreement, published by Ukraine's Presidential Office, will deepen defence cooperation between the two countries while also addressing long-term threats and challenges to maritime security.

It will strengthen cooperation in areas such as economics and trade, energy, climate crisis, and clean energy transitions.

RelatedUK announces additional $286M military aid for Ukraine
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us