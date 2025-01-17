WORLD
SpaceX loses spacecraft after catching rocket booster at launch pad
Hours after Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin nails its first-ever orbital mission, SpaceX seizes back spotlight as the latest dramatic test of Starship, its gargantuan next-generation megarocket, ends with upper stage blowing up over Atlantic.
In this screen grab taken from the SpaceX broadcast the Starship's Super Heavy Booster is being grappled mid-air as it returns to the launch pad at Starbase near Boca Chica, Texas, on January 16, 2025. / Photo: AFP
January 17, 2025

SpaceX launched its Starship rocket on its latest test flight, but the spacecraft has been destroyed following a thrilling booster catch back at the pad.

Elon Musk's company said on Thursday Starship broke apart — what it called a "rapid unscheduled disassembly." The spacecraft's six engines appeared to shut down one by one during ascent, with contact lost just 8 1/2 minutes into the flight.

The spacecraft — a new and upgraded model making its debut — was supposed to soar across the Gulf of Mexico from Texas on a near loop around the world similar to previous test flights. SpaceX had packed it with 10 dummy satellites for practice at releasing them.

A minute before the loss, SpaceX used the launch tower's giant mechanical arms to catch the returning booster, a feat achieved only once before. The descending booster hovered over the launch pad before being gripped by the pair of arms dubbed chopsticks.

The thrill of the catch quickly turned into disappointment for not only the company, but the crowds gathered along the southern tip of Texas.

"It was great to see a booster come down, but we are obviously bummed out about ship," said SpaceX spokesman Dan Huot, adding it would take time to analyze the data and figure out what happened. "It’s a flight test. It's an experimental vehicle."

The last data received from the spacecraft indicated an altitude of 146 kilometres and a velocity of 21,317 kph.

The 123-metre rocket had thundered away in late afternoon from Boca Chica Beach near the Mexican border. The late hour ensured a daylight entry halfway around the world in the Indian Ocean. But the shiny retro-looking spacecraft never got nearly that far.

Seventh test flight

SpaceX had made improvements to the spacecraft for the latest demo and added a fleet of satellite mockups. The test satellites were the same size as SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites and, like the spacecraft, were meant to be destroyed upon entry.

Musk plans to launch actual Starlinks on Starships before moving on to other satellites and, eventually, crews.

It was the seventh test flight for the world's biggest and most powerful rocket. NASA has reserved a pair of Starships to land astronauts on the moon later this decade. Musk's goal is Mars.

Hours earlier in Florida, another billionaire's rocket company — Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin — launched the newest supersized rocket, New Glenn.

The rocket reached orbit on its first flight, successfully placing an experimental satellite thousands of miles above Earth. But the first-stage booster was destroyed, missing its targeted landing on a floating platform in the Atlantic.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
