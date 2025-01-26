TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye urges Iraq to designate PKK a terror group
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says it's time for Iraq to officially recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation following deadly attack on Iraqi border guards.
Türkiye urges Iraq to designate PKK a terror group
Hakan Fidan (L) held a joint press conference with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (R) in Baghdad. / Photo: AA
January 26, 2025

Türkiye’s ultimate expectation from Iraq, which has already declared the PKK terror group a "banned organisation," is to officially recognise that they are terrorists, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stressed in a visit to Baghdad.

Fidan, speaking during a joint news conference with Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on Saturday, emphasised the need for Türkiye, Iraq, and Syria to combine efforts to eliminate both Daesh and the PKK terror groups.

The meeting followed an attack on Friday in which PKK terrorists killed two Iraqi border guards.

Iraq classified the PKK as a "banned organisation" in March 2024, a step welcomed by Türkiye. The two nations subsequently signed agreements to combat terrorism, including establishing joint cooperation centres in Baghdad and Bashika.

However, Iraq has yet to recognise the PKK as a terrorist group.

RelatedPKK terror group kills two Iraqi border guards

The true face of PKK

On Saturday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry reiterated its commitment to combating terrorism alongside Iraq. Spokesperson Oncu Keceli highlighted the PKK as a common threat to the national security of both nations, stating that it also violates Iraq's sovereignty.

Keceli said the attack on the guards has once again "revealed the true face" of the PKK terror group, Keceli noted on X, expressing condolences for the victims.

The PKK, active in Iraq, has been responsible for terror attacks that undermine the country's security and prevent development efforts from reaching villages under its occupation.

PKK terrorists also carry out cross-border terror attacks against Türkiye from their hideouts in Iraq.

In its 40-year terror campaign, the PKK – recognised as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has caused over 40,000 deaths, including women, children, and the elderly.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us