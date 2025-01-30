TÜRKİYE
Türkiye awaits price offer for Eurofighter Typhoon procurement
Ankara has been in talks with Britain and Spain to purchase 40 Typhoons, and Germany took a step toward clearing the deal, after initially being opposed to it.
The Eurofighter Typhoon jets are built by a consortium of Germany, Britain, Italy and Spain, represented by companies Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo. / Photo: Reuters Archive
January 30, 2025

Türkiye is expecting a price offer for the procurement of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its air force capabilities, according to the country's Ministry of National Defence (MSB).

MSB sources stated that while Türkiye prioritises meeting its defence needs with domestically developed systems such as KAAN, HURJET, KIZILELMA, and ANKA-3, efforts to procure F-16 and Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft continue to address immediate operational requirements.

Officials confirmed that the Requirements Definition Document for the purchase of 40 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft has been submitted to the UK Ministry of Defence and the relevant company.

The price offer is expected to arrive in the coming days. Meanwhile, technical negotiations regarding the procurement of F-16s are progressing positively.

These developments align with Türkiye’s broader strategy to modernise its air force and enhance its operational readiness.

The Eurofighter Typhoon jets are built by a consortium of Germany, Britain, Italy and Spain, represented by companies Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
