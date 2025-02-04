BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
China issues tariffs, export controls on US products in response to Trump
China imposed new tariffs on US imports, launched an antitrust probe into Google, restricted exports of critical minerals, and blacklisted two American companies in response to Trump's trade policies.
China issues tariffs, export controls on US products in response to Trump
US-China trade war intensifies with new tariffs and economic restrictions / Photo: AP
February 4, 2025

China countered President Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese products with tariffs of its own on multiple US imports on Tuesday as well as announcing an antitrust investigation into Google and other trade measures.

China said it would implement a 15 percent tariff on coal and liquefied natural gas products as well as a 10 percent tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery and large-engine cars imported from the US. The tariffs would take effect next Monday.

“The US’s unilateral tariff increase seriously violates the rules of the World Trade Organization," the statement from a Ministry of Finance office said. "It is not only unhelpful in solving its own problems but also damages normal economic and trade cooperation between China and the US.”

In addition, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said Tuesday it is investigating Google on suspicion of violating antitrust laws.

The announcement didn't mention the tariffs but came just minutes after Trump’s 10 percent tariffs on China were to take effect.

RelatedChina probes Google for violating anti-monopoly law

Trump's tariff regime

US tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico also were to go into effect on Tuesday, though Trump agreed to a 30-day pause on his threats against Mexico and Canada as they acted to appease his concerns about border security and drug trafficking.

Trump planned to talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the next few days.

In addition to the tariffs, China announced export controls on several elements critical to the production of modern high-tech products. They include tungsten, tellurium, bismuth, molybdenum and indium, many of which are designated as critical minerals by the US Geological Survey, meaning they are essential to US economic or national security that have supply chains vulnerable to disruption.

The export controls are in addition to ones China placed in December on key elements such as gallium used in manufacturing.

The Commerce Ministry also placed two American companies on an unreliable entities list: PVH Group, which owns Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, and Illumina, which is a biotechnology company with offices in China.

The listing bars them from engaging in China-related import or export activities and from making new investments in the country.

RelatedTrump tariffs pledge comes due as US hits Canada, Mexico, China with levies
SOURCE:AP
Explore
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Switzerland acts to shut down controversial Gaza aid group's Geneva branch
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us