TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Syria's Al Sharaa hails Türkiye's 'honourable, positive support'
Türkiye's support for the Syrian people's just cause is a strong example of the two countries' brotherhood, says Ahmed Al Sharaa.
Syria's Al Sharaa hails Türkiye's 'honourable, positive support'
On Tuesday, Al Sharaa paid an official visit to Türkiye to meet Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in the capital, Ankara. / Others
February 5, 2025

The president of Syria's transitional government, Ahmed Al Sharaa, has expressed gratitude for the hospitality and warm welcome President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended during his visit to Türkiye.

Türkiye's honourable and positive support for the just cause of the Syrian people serves as a strong example of the brotherhood between the two countries, Syria's presidency said in in a statement on Telegram on Wednesday, quoting Al Sharaa.

"I extend my deepest thanks and appreciation to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the hospitality and generous welcome he showed during our visit to friendly Türkiye," he stated.

The statement also expressed a desire for stronger coordination with Türkiye in the political, economic, and security fields in the future, as well as an increase in cooperation that supports mutual interests.

On Tuesday, Al Sharaa paid an official visit to Türkiye to meet Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in the capital, Ankara.

Key discussions between Turkish President Erdogan and Al Sharaa emphasised cooperation on reconstruction, border security, and counterterrorism efforts against PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorist organisations.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us