Friday, February 7, 2025

1819 GMT — United States President Donald Trump sought to temper expectations for his controversial plan to take ownership of besieged Gaza after it faced widespread, and often vehement, rejection.

Trump said his plan, which he described as a "real estate transaction" has been "very well received," though it is unclear to whom he was referring after the plan was panned by regional leaders, close allies and some of the president's closest Republican partners on Capitol Hill.

He further backtracked on his original openness to sending American forces to the besieged coastal enclave, saying "We don't need anybody there."

"It would be supplied and given to us by Israel. They'll watch it in terms of security," he told reporters in the Oval Office where he was hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

"We're not talking about boots on the ground or anything, but I think the fact that we're there, that we have an investment there, I think, would go a long way to creating peace."

1833 GMT — Israeli army redeploys three military divisions in Gaza

The Israeli army announced the redeployment of three of its military divisions at several fronts in Gaza in preparation for the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Jan. 19.

In a statement, the army said its 162nd, 143rd and 99th divisions were deployed "to strengthen the defence for civilians living in the western Negev" area and Israel in general. It noted that the redeployment measure in Gaza comes in preparation for the next step of the ceasefire agreement with the Hamas group.

The statement did not specify the exact locations of the redeployment. However, under the ceasefire agreement, on the 22nd day of its implementation, the Israeli army is required to withdraw from central Gaza’s Netzarim Corridor, which separates the north from the south to an area near the Gaza border.

1828 GMT — UN calls on Trump administration, international community to allow ICC to 'work in full independence'

The United Nations stressed the importance of the International Criminal Court (ICC) following US President Donald Trump's move to sanction the ICC, urging that it be allowed to "work in full independence."

"International criminal law is an essential element to fighting impunity, which is unfortunately widespread in today's world," UN spokesman Farhan Haq told a news conference, adding that "the International Criminal Court is its essential element, and it must be allowed to work in full independence."

1809 GMT — Trump's Gaza plan poses obstacle to two-state solution: France

France said that US President Donald Trump's plan to "take over Gaza" and resettle Palestinians in other countries poses an obstacle to a two-state solution in Palestine.

Responding to journalists' questions at a weekly press briefing, Christophe Lemoine, spokesman for the French Foreign Ministry, emphasised that Trump's plan violates international law and the legitimate claims of Palestinians to remain in their lands, presenting a serious obstacle to the long-standing two-state solution supported by France.

Lemoine pointed out that France quickly reacted to Trump's comments during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week.

"These statements constitute a severe violation of both international law and the legitimate claims of Palestinians to stay in their territories. Moreover, they represent a serious hindrance to the two-state solution we have long supported," Lemoine said.

1800 GMT — Israel to release 183 prisoners in Gaza swap Saturday: Palestinian NGO

Israel will free 183 inmates from jails on Saturday in the fifth hostage-prisoner swap agreed with Hamas as part of an ongoing Gaza ceasefire deal, according to the Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group.

"Among those to be released are 18 serving life sentences, 54 with lengthy sentences, and 111 from Gaza who were arrested after October 7," Amani Sarahneh, spokeswoman for the Palestinian NGO, told AFP, referring to Hamas's attack on Israel in 2023 which started the Gaza war.

1650 GMT — Hamas to free three captives in latest prisoner swap with Israel

Hamas has released the names of three prisoners it said would be freed on Saturday in a fifth prisoner swap as part of an ongoing agreement with Israel for a Gaza ceasefire.

"Within the framework of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal for the prisoner exchange, Qassam Brigades have decided to release" the three prisoners, Abu Obeida, spokesperson for Hamas, said on Telegram.

1554 GMT — US sets 'red line' against Hezbollah joining Lebanese government

The United States has set a "red line" that Hezbollah should not be a member of Lebanon's next government after its military setbacks against Israel last year, US deputy Middle East envoy Morgan Ortagus said in Lebanon.

Ortagus is the first senior US official to visit Lebanon since US President Donald Trump took office and since Joseph Aoun was elected Lebanese president.

Her visit comes amid a stalled cabinet formation process in Lebanon, where government posts are apportioned on sectarian lines. Hezbollah's ally Amal has insisted on approving all Shia Muslim ministers, keeping the process in a deadlock.

1553 GMT — Canadian government accused of holding back on Palestinian immigrants

The Canadian government has been accused of deliberately stalling on visas after only 620 of 5,000 Palestinians deemed eligible to come to Canada have arrived, Canada media reported.

Canadian immigration lawyers levelled the charge and said now is the opportunity to bring Palestinians to Canada now that there is a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the Rafah crossing is open.

"For those still seeking relocation – particularly individuals with family in Canada – this moment presents a crucial opportunity to fulfil our humanitarian obligations," Toronto immigration lawyer Warda Shazadi Meighen told the Globe and Mail newspaper.

1520 GMT — 'Clearly illegal,' 'war crime': Experts blast Trump’s Gaza takeover proposal

Michael Lynk, who served as the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territories from 2016 to 2022, states that Trump’s plan “clearly” violates international law.

"Under international law, it’s clearly illegal," Lynk, currently an associate professor at the University of Western Ontario, told Anadolu. "Just talking about the forced displacement of Palestinians — the ethnic cleansing of the 2.2 million Palestinians in Gaza — that would be a serious violation of the Geneva Conventions of 1949, which both the United States and Israel have signed on to."

Lynk also pointed out the legal repercussions of such an action under the 1998 Rome Statute, which established the International Criminal Court (ICC).

1417 GMT — Sanctions against ICC 'betray' international justice system: Amnesty International

Amnesty International on Friday criticized US President Donald Trump’s executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), saying it "betrays" the international justice system.

In a statement, Agnes Callamard, secretary general of the rights group based in the UK, said the sanctions suggest Trump endorses the Israeli government’s crimes and is embracing impunity. "This reckless action sends the message that Israel is above the law and the universal principles of international justice," she said.

Stressing that global rules apply to everyone and aim to deliver justice for all, Callamard underlined that the sanctions "constitute another betrayal of our common humanity." "Today’s executive order is vindictive. It is aggressive. It is a brutal step that seeks to undermine and destroy what the international community has painstakingly constructed over decades if not centuries."

1254 GMT — Israel delaying implementation of aid provisions under Gaza deal

Authorities in Gaza announced that Israel is delaying the implementation of the humanitarian provisions of the ceasefire agreement which came into effect on Jan. 19.

Speaking at a press conference at al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, Salama Marouf, head of the Gaza Government Media Office, said that "despite 20 days passing since the agreement, the humanitarian situation remains catastrophic due to Israeli obstruction."

He explained that "the agreement mandates the daily entry of 600 aid trucks, including 50 fuel trucks, alongside the provision of 60,000 mobile housing units, 200,000 tents, generators, spare parts, solar panels, and materials for rebuilding Gaza.”

He added, "The deal also includes removing debris, rehabilitating health facilities, bakeries, and infrastructure, and ensuring the movement of patients and the injured through the Rafah crossing."

1231 GMT — German Chancellor Scholz rejects Trump's Gaza 'takeover' plan

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz firmly rejected US President Donald Trump's plan to "take over" Gaza and resettle its Palestinian population in other countries in the region.

"I completely reject what President Trump has put on the table," the Social Democrat said during a campaign event in Ludwigsburg. "The population of Gaza must not be resettled in Egypt and Jordan. This is not right," he emphasised.

Scholz stressed that efforts must focus on reducing current tensions and pursuing diplomatic solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that would ensure peaceful coexistence between a future Palestinian state and Israel.

1208 GMT — Israeli war on Gaza leaves 85 percent of schools inoperable

The Education and Higher Education Ministry in Gaza reported that Israel's genocidal war spanning over 15 months has left 85 percent of schools out of service resulting in a two-year interruption in education.

In a statement to Anadolu, Ahmed Al-Najjar, the director-general of the ministry's Public Relations Unit, said: "The Israeli genocide caused an unparalleled educational catastrophe in Gaza."

He highlighted that higher education was also severely impacted, with the Israeli army killing around 1,200 students and 150 academics, as well as destroying 140 educational institutions. Najjar emphasised that "the deliberate destruction of educational facilities in Gaza has made restoring the educational system an enormous challenge."

1158 GMT — UN human rights office urges Trump to reverse ICC sanctions

The UN human rights office said it "deeply regrets" US President Donald Trump’s recent executive order sanctioning officials of the International Criminal Court, urging the measure to be reversed.

"We fully support the independent work of the Court – across all situations within its jurisdiction," spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told media in a statement, underlining that the court "is a central institution of the international criminal justice system and fundamental to ensuring justice and achieving accountability for the most serious crimes."

"We deeply regret the individual sanctions announced yesterday against Court personnel, and call for this measure to be reversed," she urged.

"The Court should be fully able to undertake its independent work - where a State is unwilling or unable genuinely to carry out the investigation or prosecution, as stated in the Rome Statute. The Court is an essential part of the human rights infrastructure," she said.

1153 GMT — Palestinian Americans condemn Trump's Gaza 'takeover' plan

Palestinian Americans in the United States have strongly criticised former President Donald Trump’s recent statements about taking control of Gaza and establishing a new settlement there without Palestinians.

Representatives of nonprofit organisations supporting Palestine spoke to Anadolu about Trump’s remarks, which were made during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Badr Risheq, an activist with the American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) organisation, denounced the plan, saying: "I think it's ridiculous, to be honest. I know any sensible, not just any person, a sensible Palestinian American, but any sensible American will see that this proposal is unsatisfactory. It's unacceptable."

He emphasised that most people in Gaza are Palestinians who were forcibly expelled from their homes in 1948, describing the US rhetoric of reoccupation and forced relocation as "salt to their wounds."

1050 GMT — Israeli air strike hits southern Lebanon in violation of ceasefire

Israeli jets have launched an air strike on the town of Baisariyeh in the Sidon district of southern Lebanon, marking an escalation in Israel's continued violations of the ceasefire agreement.

Lebanese National News Agency reported that “a loud explosion was heard in the village of Baisariyeh, which was later confirmed to have been caused by an Israeli enemy air strike.”

The agency also noted: “Israeli enemy forces have commenced a two-phase explosion operation in the southern Lebanese village of Kfarkila.”

1041 GMT — Israel demolishes homes amid its ongoing raids in West Bank

The Israeli army has demolished several Palestinian homes in the Jenin refugee camp as part of its ongoing military offensive in the northern occupied West Bank since January 21.

Witnesses reported to Anadolu that the Israeli army “detonated houses in the Jenin camp.”

On Sunday, the Israeli army carried out the demolition of residential blocks in Jenin for the first time since 2002, as reported by Jenin Governor Kamal Abu Al-Rub.

The Israeli military offensive, which began on January 21 in northern occupied West Bank, targeted Jenin city, its refugee camp, and surrounding towns, killing 25 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Alongside the ongoing offensive in Jenin camp, the Israeli army has raided several neighbouring towns, including Qabatiya and Burqin.

1027 GMT — Palestinian official condemns Trump's sanctions on ICC as attack on international law

The secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative has condemned US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a statement to Anadolu, Mustafa Barghouti criticised the US move following the ICC's issuance of arrest warrants on November 21, 2024, against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

Barghouti said: "Trump’s decision to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court is an attack on international law and a further step toward a lawless world that places Israel and its leaders above all international laws and norms."

He emphasised that this decision "legitimizes Israel’s commission of war crimes without accountability."

1005 GMT — EU's Von der Leyen: ICC must be able to pursue fight against global impunity

The International Criminal Court (ICC) must be able to pursue its fight against global impunity without hindrance, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said.

"The ICC guarantees accountability for international crimes and gives a voice to victims worldwide. It must be able to freely pursue the fight against global impunity. Europe will always stand for justice and the respect of international law," she wrote on social media platform.

0926 GMT — Netanyahu thanks Trump for sanctions against ICC

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thanked US President Donald Trump for imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“Thank you, President Trump, for your bold ICC Executive Order,” Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office.

0837 GMT — Dismissed Israeli Defence Minister Gallant admits prioritising Gaza assault over hostages' safety

Former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has acknowledged that he had insisted on launching a military offensive in Gaza despite warnings that such an attack could endanger Israeli hostages held in the enclave.

“After the events of Oct. 7 (in 2023) and before the ground invasion began on Oct. 27, I received warnings that hostages in Gaza could be killed if we proceeded with the attack," Gallant said in an interview with Yedioth Ahronoth and Israeli Channel 12.

However, he admitted that he pushed forward with the invasion, saying: “But I insisted on fighting and carrying out the ground operation later.”

0826 GMT — Ireland announces further financial support to UNRWA as US ends funding to UN agency

Ireland has announced a further $20.7 million in support for the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) for its work providing assistance to people in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and Palestine refugees across the Middle East.

In a statement, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris reiterated that Ireland warmly welcomed the hostage release and ceasefire agreement in Gaza and has echoed calls for the return of all hostages to their families.

"It is vital that the hostage release and ceasefire deal be fully implemented in all its phases," he said.

0824 GMT — ICC 'condemns' US sanctions, vows to 'continue providing justice'

The International Criminal Court hit back after US President Donald Trump slapped sanctions on the institution, vowing it would continue to provide "justice and hope" around the world.

"The ICC condemns the issuance by the US of an Executive Order seeking to impose sanctions on its officials and harm its independent and impartial judicial work," the court said in a statement.

"The Court stands firmly by its personnel and pledges to continue providing justice and hope to millions of innocent victims of atrocities across the world," added the court, based in The Hague.

0820 GMT — Displaced Palestinians in Gaza struggle as storms hit hard

The Gaza Municipality has reported that the ongoing storm hitting Gaza has caused severe damage to the tents housing displaced Palestinian families exacerbating their suffering.

Speaking to Anadolu, municipality spokesperson Hosni Mahna said: “Heavy rain and strong winds have swept through shelters and makeshift camps causing dozens of tents to fly away and flooding others.”

He added that “the city of Gaza urgently requires 120,000 tents or suitable housing units.”

0735 GMT — Netanyahu rejects Palestinian state, suggests Saudis take them

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested that Palestinians should establish their state in Saudi Arabia rather than in their own homeland dismissing any notion of Palestinian sovereignty.

"The Saudis can create a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia; they have a lot of land over there,” Netanyahu said during an interview with Israeli Channel 14 disregarding the long-standing Palestinian demands for self-determination.

When asked whether a Palestinian state was necessary for normalisation with Saudi Arabia, he rejected the idea outright framing it as a “security threat to Israel.”

“Especially not a Palestinian state. After Oct. 7? Do you know what that is? There was a Palestinian state, it was called Gaza. Gaza, led by Hamas, was a Palestinian state and look what we got," he claimed, ruling out the establishment of a Palestinian state yet again.

0732 GMT — EU Council chief says US sanctions threaten ICC's independence

European Council chief Antonio Costa has warned sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) were a threat to the wider judicial system after US President Donald Trump punished the court over its probes into America and Israel.

"Sanctioning the ICC threatens the Court's independence and undermines the international criminal justice system as a whole," Costa, who heads the body representing the EU's 27 member states, wrote on X.

0410 GMT —Two-thirds of Gaza's health facilities are not functioning — WHO

The top World Health Organization official for Gaza said only 18 of 36 hospitals were partially functional and just 57 of 142 primary healthcare centres were operating.

Between February 1 and February 5, there were 139 wounded and ill patients evacuated from Gaza to Egypt through the Rafah crossing, alongside 197 companions, Dr Rik Peeperkorn has said.

He said between 12,000 and 14,000 patients still need medical evacuation including 5,000 children — and at the current rate, medical evacuations will take five to 10 years and critically ill patients will die.

The ceasefire has enabled the WHO to bring in 101 trucks with medical supplies, Peeperkorn told a UN press conference via video from Gaza.

He urgently pleaded for the opening of another medical evacuation corridor, for example from northern Gaza through the Eretz crossing with Israel to hospitals in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem.

0226 GMT — Jordan's FM to visit Washington for talks on Gaza

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi will visit Washington for meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other Trump administration officials, the Axios news site reported, citing two sources.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II began an overseas trip on Thursday for meetings with officials in the UK and US, including US President Donald Trump.

Safadi's visit comes ahead of King Abdullah’s scheduled meeting with Trump at the White House on Tuesday, the report said.

2200 GMT — Israel bombards Lebanon, breaching truce deal

Israeli warplanes have conducted air strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon and flew over the capital Beirut and its suburbs, marking new violations of a ceasefire agreement.

Fighter jets attacked an eastern mountain range that borders the Beqaa Valley, Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Israel also carried out two air strikes in Nabatiyeh district of southern Lebanon targeting the valley between the towns of Bfaroueh and Aazze, according to NNA. The exact targets and casualty figures remain unclear.

In a related development, witnesses told an Anadolu correspondent that Israeli warplanes were observed flying intensively over Beirut, its suburbs and central Lebanon.

Israel has to vacate from the Lebanese territory in 12 days as stipulated in extended truce deal.

2140 GMT — Trump endorses sanctions against ICC

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to sanction the International Criminal Court for targeting the United States and its allies, such as Israel, a White House official said.

The order places financial and visa sanctions on individuals and their family members who assist in ICC investigations of US citizens or US allies, the official said on Thursday.

The move by Trump comes after US Senate Democrats last week blocked a Republican-led effort to sanction the ICC in protest at its arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister over Israel's war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

2115 GMT — Israeli delegation to head to Qatar on Saturday

An Israeli negotiating team will travel to Qatar on Saturday to restart talks with Hamas on a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal, according to Israel's public broadcaster.

The delegation composed of officials from Shin Bet and Mossad, has been instructed by Shin Bet chief Ron en Bar to finalise the first phase of the deal and begin discussions on the second phase.

Israel expects the Palestinian resistance group to release a list of hostages on Friday, ahead of their scheduled release on Saturday, the report added.

But officials in Israel, however, have expressed concerns that recent statements by US President Trump on a plan to occupy and "take over" Gaza and forcibly relocate Palestinians could jeopardise negotiations.

2050GMT— Future looks dire for UN Palestinian refugee agency

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees has said that while an Israeli ban has not yet forced the agency to cease operations, it faces an “existential threat” in the long run.

"I have been very clear that despite all the obstacles and the pressure the agency is under, our objective is to stay and deliver until we are prevented to do so," Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general of the UN Relief and Works Agency, also known as UNRWA, said in an interview with The Associated Press during a visit to Beirut.

Israel last week formally banned UNRWA from operating on its territory. As a result, Lazzarini said, international staff have had to leave occupied East Jerusalem because their visas expired, but in Gaza and the occupied West Bank there has been no immediate impact on operations.

