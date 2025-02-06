Thursday, February 6, 2025

1906 GMT — The United Nations World Food Programme has urged the international community and "all donors" to help feed millions of Palestinians and rebuild the war-ravaged area.

"We call on the international community and all donors to continue supporting WFP's life-saving assistance at this pivotal moment," said Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau following a visit.

1808 GMT — Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that United States troops are not needed in Palestine's Gaza.

"No!" Netanyahu told reporters in Congress when asked if he thinks US troops are needed in Gaza to make President Donald Trump's plan peaceful.

1806 GMT — UN refugee agency warns of severe cold threatening Palestinians in Gaza

The UN refugee agency (UNRWA) issued a warning about the dire situation facing hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians in Gaza, as intense rains and strong winds threaten them with cold.

These people have already lost their homes due to the prolonged Israeli war, which continued for more than 15 months until a ceasefire took hold on Jan. 19.

"Many families remain in makeshift shelters due to widespread destruction," the agency said in a statement. It added that heavy rain and strong winds in Gaza have left hundreds of thousands exposed to cold and wet conditions in the past 24 hours.

1748 GMT — 66 Palestinian bodies retrieved from sand mounds built by Israel in Gaza

Civil defence teams have retrieved the bodies of 66 Palestinians from sand mounds constructed by the Israeli military in northern Gaza, the agency said on Thursday.

"Israeli bulldozing operations caused the burial of Palestinians under sand mounds used by the army for fortification in several areas of Gaza City and the north," Civil Defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal told Anadolu.

He said 37 bodies were found in the northern town of Jabalia and 29 others in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. "Many graves have yet to be discovered, as Palestinians were forced to bury their dead in streets, squares, and public parks during the Israeli ground operations," he added.

1714 GMT — Trump to impose sanctions on International Criminal Court

US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order to sanction the International Criminal Court for targeting the United States and its allies, such as Israel, a White House official said.

The order will place financial and visa sanctions on individuals and their family members who assist in ICC investigations of US citizens or US allies said the official.

The move by Trump comes after US Senate Democrats last week blocked a Republican-led effort to sanction the ICC in protest at its arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister over Israel's campaign in Gaza.

1619 GMT — Israel's backing of Trump plan threatens Gaza talks: Egypt

Egypt said Israeli support for US President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians "weakens and destroys the negotiations on a ceasefire agreement and incites a return to fighting".

The statement from truce mediator Egypt's foreign ministry referred to "statements issued today by a number of members of the Israeli government", without naming them.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz had earlier instructed the military to formulate a plan for Palestinians to leave Gaza, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the proposal "remarkable".

Egypt said the plan "constitutes a blatant and flagrant violation of international law... and infringes on the most basic rights of the Palestinian people".

1505 GMT — Russia says Trump's 'shocking' remarks on Gaza fuel Middle East tensions

Russia's Foreign Ministry said that United States President Donald Trump's remarks about resettling the Palestinians from Gaza and establishing US ownership of Gaza were shocking and would ramp up tensions in the Middle East.

1502 GMT — Trump's plan a 'declaration of intent' to occupy Gaza — Hamas

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem has warned that United States President Donald Trump's plan to take over Gaza and displace its people was a "declaration of intent to occupy" the Palestinian territory.

The Palestinian resistance group also called for "an urgent Arab summit to confront" Trump's plan, Qassem said in a statement.

1439 GMT — Denmark dismisses Trump’s Gaza plan

Denmark dismissed US President Donald Trump’s plan to take control of Gaza as an unrealistic approach to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the state news media outlet reported.

"It doesn’t seem to me to be a realistic way forward," Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told Danish broadcaster DR.

“The countries surrounding Israel and Palestine have said very, very clearly that they will not adopt a Palestinian challenge. These are countries that have already taken a big drag if you look at Jordan and Lebanon,” he said, referring to Palestinian refugees in those countries.

Rasmussen emphasised that the only viable solution is one that ensures peaceful coexistence for the Israelis and Palestinians.

1427 GMT — Palestinian premier discusses Gaza relief efforts with Arab League chief

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mostafa held talks with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit to discuss the latest developments in the occupied territories.

A statement by the premier’s office said the discussions held in Cairo dwelt on relief efforts for Gaza amid deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the enclave following Israel’s genocidal war.

The prime minister hailed the Arab League’s backing for Palestinians and underlined the importance of increasing support, especially regarding the reconstruction of the war-torn Gaza.

"The Palestinian government is working seriously to provide relief to Gaza, prepare for reconstruction, and work with all partners and friends to overcome these circumstances," he added.

1214 GMT — Gaza death toll nears 47,600 as 28 more bodies found in rubble

Palestinian medics and rescue teams recovered 28 more bodies from the rubble in Gaza, pushing the overall death toll from Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023 to 47,583, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that the toll included one person who succumbed to his injuries and two others shot dead by Israeli forces.

According to the ministry, four injured people were also admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the wounded to 111,633 in the Israeli onslaught.

1208 GMT — Gaza isn't a 'bargaining chip' for political gains — China

Doubling down its opposition to the forced displacement of Palestinians, China rejected any move to turn Gaza into a “bargaining chip for political gains."

"Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people. It is an inalienable part of the territory of Palestine, not a bargaining chip for political gains," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

"The international community should join hands to facilitate humanitarian assistance and reconstruction rather than aggravate the situation there," said Guo, according to a transcript of his news conference.

1145 GMT — Gaza would be turned over to the US by Israel: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that Gaza would be turned over to the United States by Israel after the war on the Palestinian enclave is over.

"The Gaza would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting. The Palestinians would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region," Trump said in a Truth Social post building on his controversial comments about Gaza's future this week.

"No soldiers by the US would be needed!" he added.

1136 GMT — French president discusses 2-state solution with Egyptian counterpart

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi over the phone and discussed the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The two leaders condemned the forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, calling it "unacceptable" and a "serious violation of international law," according to a statement from the Elysee Palace on Wednesday.

Macron and Sisi warned that such actions would undermine the two-state solution and pose a significant destabilising factor for Egypt and Jordan.

1132 GMT — UK government opposes ‘any effort’ to displace Palestinians from Gaza

Britain will oppose any efforts to move Palestinians out from Gaza to neighbouring Arab countries, the UK government said.

"There must be no forced displacement of Palestinians, nor any reduction in the territory of the Gaza Strip,” the UK’s Minister for Development at the Foreign Office, Anneliese Dodds, said, addressing the House of Commons.

She told the parliament that Palestinians must determine the future of Gaza.

"The UK is clear that we must see a negotiated two-state solution, with a sovereign Palestinian state, which includes the West Bank and Gaza, alongside a safe and secure Israel, with Jerusalem as the shared capital."

0946 GMT — Over 10,000 aid trucks have entered Gaza since ceasefire: UN

More than 10,000 aid trucks have crossed into Gaza since a fragile ceasefire took hold on January 19, the UN humanitarian chief said.

"We’ve moved over 10,000 trucks in the two weeks since the ceasefire, a massive surge," Tom Fletcher said on X, adding that he himself was about to cross into northern Gaza with a fresh aid convoy.

0742 GMT –– Israeli defence minister orders army to plan Gaza mass exodus

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said he had ordered the army to formulate a plan to allow Palestinians to leave Gaza if they want to emigrate.

"I have instructed the (army) to prepare a plan that would allow any Gaza resident who wishes to leave to do so, to any country willing to accept them," he said.

"The plan will include exit options through land crossings, as well as special arrangements for departure by sea and air."

He said he welcomed Trump’s “bold plan, which could allow a large population in Gaza to leave for various places in the world.”

He did not say whether Palestinians would be able to one day return to Gaza, which has been rendered largely uninhabitable by Israel’s 15-month war on the enclave.

Trump repeatedly floated an idea to “clean out” Gaza and move its entire population to Egypt and Jordan.

0512 GMT —Iran rejects US plan to 'forcibly displace' Palestinians from Gaza

Iran's foreign ministry has rejected what it called a "shocking" plan laid out by US President Donald Trump to take over Gaza and "forcibly displace" Palestinians from the coastal territory.

"The plan to clear Gaza and forcibly displace the Palestinian people to neighbouring countries is considered a continuation of the Zionist regime's (Israel) targeted plan to completely annihilate the Palestinian nation, and is categorically rejected and condemned," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei.

0334 GMT — Malaysia says 'strongly opposes' any plan to forcibly resettle Palestinians in Gaza

Malaysia has said it "strongly opposes" any plan to forcibly resettle Palestinians from Gaza after President Donald Trump floated a stunning proposal for the United States to take over the war-shattered enclave.

"Malaysia strongly opposes any proposal that could lead to the forced displacement or movement of Palestinians from their homeland," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Such inhumane actions constitute ethnic cleansing and are clear violations of international law and multiple UN resolutions.

0242 GMT — Jordan’s king speaks with leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Germany

Jordan’s King Abdullah II held discussions with world leaders, emphasising the need to uphold the ceasefire in Gaza, halt settlement expansion and prevent the forced displacement of Palestinians.

King Abdullah met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Al-Husseiniya Palace in Amman.

He commended “Germany’s support for peace efforts on the basis of the two-state solution and for sending aid to Gaza,” according to a statement from the Royal Jordanian Court.

In a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, King Abdullah discussed “the latest regional developments, especially the dangerous situation in Gaza.”

King Abdullah also spoke with United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stressing “the need to maintain Arab coordination to efficiently address regional developments, especially in Gaza and the West Bank.”

King Abdullah also held a phone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during which he underscored “the need for the international community’s support for Palestinians in gaining their full legitimate rights.”

0213 GMT —Nothing wrong with displacing Gaza Palestinians: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said there was nothing wrong with President Donald Trump's idea to displace Palestinians from besieged Gaza after the US president's proposal was widely criticised internationally.

"The actual idea of allowing Gazans who want to leave to leave. I mean, what's wrong with that? They can leave, they can then come back, they can relocate and come back. But you have to rebuild Gaza," Netanyahu said in an interview on Fox News.

0119 GMT — Israel withdraws from UN Human Rights Council, following US lead

Israel announced that it is withdrawing from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) following a decision by the US to no longer participate in the body.

"Israel welcomes President (Donald) Trump's decision not to participate in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC)," Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said on X.

"Israel joins the United States and will not participate in the UNHRC," he added.

2311 GMT —CENTCOM not developing plans to deploy troops in Gaza

US Central Command (CENTCOM) is not drawing up options for entering besieged Gaza following a plan announced by President Donald Trump to "take over" the enclave, according to a report.

Citing US defence officials, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Joint Staff had not received a formal request to draft such a plan.

According to the report, senior defence officials initially learned of the idea during Trump's press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday.

"Nobody knows what's happening," a defence official told the Journal.

Meanwhile, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, ahead of his meeting with Netanyahu, said the Pentagon is prepared to look at all options on Gaza.

"On the question of Gaza, the definition of insanity is attempting to do the same thing over and over and over again," said Hegseth.

2239 GMT — UN envoy says 'Gaza is part of the state of Palestine' after Trump's 'takeover' proposal

Palestine's permanent representative to the UN highlighted the importance of besieged Gaza for Palestinians, stressing that it is "part of the state of Palestine" after US President Donald Trump announced plans to "take over" the enclave.

"The Gaza Strip is a very precious component of the land of the State of Palestine. It is part of our homeland, and we don't have a homeland other than the state of Palestine," Riyad Mansour said at a meeting organised by a UN committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People.

Saying that Palestinians are not in search of other "homelands," Mansour said: "For those who want us to have a happy place and safe place, we will be delighted to return to our homes inside the state of Israel."

"Gaza is part of the state of Palestine. The West Bank is part of the state of Palestine. So is Jerusalem," he noted.

2204 GMT — Canada reaffirms its support for Palestinians' right to self-determination after Trump eyes Gaza

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly reaffirmed her country's "longstanding position" on Gaza and expressed solidarity with Palestinians after US President Donald Trump announced plans to "take over the Gaza Strip."

"Canada's longstanding position on Gaza has not changed. We are committed to achieving a two-state solution, where Israelis and Palestinians can live securely within internationally recognised borders," Joly said on her X account.

2154 GMT — Pro-Trump Arab American group changes its name following Gaza 'takeover' plan

A leading Arab-American group that backed US President Donald Trump rebranded itself as "Arab Americans for Peace" after he said the US would "take over" besieged Gaza.

In a statement, the group — formerly known as "Arab Americans for Trump" — affirmed its commitment to Middle East peace and said: "We do, however, take issue with the president's suggestion of taking over Gaza and removing its Palestinian inhabitants to other parts of the Arab world."

Criticising Trump for not engaging directly with key Arab leaders, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in discussions about a long-term peace process, the statement said: "We are adamantly opposed to the notion of transferring Palestinians outside of historic Palestine for ANY reason."

2053 GMT — Palestinian child shot dead by Israeli forces in southern Gaza despite ceasefire

A Palestinian child was killed by Israeli army gunfire in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza, despite a ceasefire in place between Hamas and Israel, Anadolu Agency has learned.

The victim, 13-year-old Hamza al-Hams, was shot dead by the Israeli army in Rafah, said a medical source at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis.

Israeli forces opened fire on the child in the Al Awda area of Rafah, wounding him, witnesses said, adding that he was transferred to a hospital where he succumbed to his wounds

