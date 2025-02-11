Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday as the two leaders expressed hope to double the bilateral trade in the next few years.

Erdogan was in Malaysia as part of his official three-country tour that would also include stops at Indonesia and Pakistan.

Türkiye and Malaysia have consistently backed each other on important international issues, including the matter of Israel’s deadly war on Gaza.

Here’s a quick look at Türkiye and Malaysia’s ties that go back several centuries.

Historical and cultural foundations

The relationship between Türkiye and Malaysia dates back to the 16th century during the Ottoman era.

Following the Portuguese invasion of the Malacca Sultanate in 1511, Malay rulers sought Ottoman support against European colonial powers. Although direct Ottoman intervention was limited, the empire’s influence as an Islamic power inspired the Malay world.

In the 19th century, ties deepened further when Sultan Abu Bakar of Johor visited Istanbul, forging close relations with Sultan Abdulhamid II These engagements led to cultural exchanges and a lasting friendship between Ottoman Türkiye and the Malay states.

Influence on legal and educational systems

The Ottoman Empire's legal system influenced the Malay world, particularly in the Sultanate of Johor.

The Mecelle Ahkam Johor, a legal code implemented in the late 19th century, was directly inspired by the Ottoman Mecelle, one of the first comprehensive codifications of Islamic civil law.

This influence was not limited to legal frameworks. Turkish intellectual and educational advancements during the Ottoman and Republican eras served as models for educational reform in Malaysia, strengthening scholarly ties between the two nations.

Diplomatic relations post-independence

After Malaysia gained independence in 1957, formal diplomatic ties with Türkiye were established in 1964. Since then, the relationship has evolved significantly, with both countries frequently engaging in high-level diplomatic visits.

Türkiye's support for Malaysia in various international forums, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has further cemented their partnership.

Economic and trade collaboration

Türkiye and Malaysia have developed robust economic ties. The Türkiye-Malaysia Free Trade Agreement (FTA), signed in 2014 and implemented in 2015, marked a significant milestone in their economic relationship.

Bilateral trade has grown steadily, with both countries investing in manufacturing, technology, and infrastructure development sectors.

Malaysian companies have expanded their presence in Türkiye, while Turkish firms have participated in large-scale construction projects in Malaysia. The trade partnership reflects their mutual commitment to economic growth and innovation.

Defence and technological partnerships

Defence cooperation has emerged as a vital component of Türkiye-Malaysia relations. Both nations have collaborated on defence technology and the development of advanced military systems. Turkish defence companies, including ASELSAN and Roketsan, have provided technological expertise and equipment to support Malaysia's defence capabilities.