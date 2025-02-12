TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
US to extradite hit-and-run suspects of fatal Istanbul accident
"We will continue our necessary efforts to ensure the suspects' extradition from the US so that justice is served," Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc says.
US to extradite hit-and-run suspects of fatal Istanbul accident
After documents requesting their extradition were forwarded to US authorities by the Turkish Justice Ministry, the mother and son were found and detained. / Photo: AA Archive
February 12, 2025

Turkish justice minister announced that two suspects who fled to the US after a fatal traffic accident in Istanbul have been ordered to be extradited to Türkiye.

The Massachusetts District Court has ruled for the extradition of Eylem Tok, and her son Timur Cihantimur to Türkiye, Yilmaz Tunc said on X on Tuesday.

"We will continue our necessary efforts to ensure the suspects' extradition from the US so that justice is served," Tunc noted.

On March 1, Cihantimur, driving his parents' SUV without a license, crashed into three all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) in Istanbul's Eyup Sultan district, injuring five people. One of them, Oguz Murat Aci, later died.

Cihantimur left the scene of the accident with his mother and flew to US.

After documents requesting their extradition were forwarded to US authorities by the Turkish Justice Ministry, the mother and son were found and detained.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us