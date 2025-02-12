WORLD
3 MIN READ
Erdogan arrives in Pakistan to strengthen trade and 'brotherly' ties
Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to hold bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attend 7th Meeting of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council between the two countries.
Erdogan arrives in Pakistan to strengthen trade and 'brotherly' ties
Erdogan is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with PM Sharif on Thursday.  / Photo: AA
February 12, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in the Pakistan in a visit that Islamabad said "would serve to further deepen the brotherly relations and enhance multifaceted cooperation between the two countries."

Erdogan was welcomed late on Wednesday at Nur Khan Air Base in capital Islamabad by a delegation of Pakistani officials, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Turkish president is accompanied by a delegation, including Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defence Minister Yasar Guler, and Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

Erdogan is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with PM Sharif on Thursday and is expected to attend the 7th Meeting of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) between the two countries.

"At the conclusion of the session, a Joint Declaration and a number of important agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed. The two leaders will also address a joint press stakeout," Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Pakistan and Türkiye are bound by historic fraternal ties. The visit of Turkish President and the holding of the 7th Session of the HLSCC would serve to further deepen the brotherly relations and enhance multifaceted cooperation between the two countries."

Bilateral and regional issues

Erdogan is also expected to attend the Türkiye-Pakistan Business Forum and hold a bilateral meeting with Zardari at the presidential building.

The HLSCC is the highest level decision-making forum, providing strategic direction to further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

There are a number of Joint Standing Committees under the HLSCC, covering sectors including trade, investment, banking, finance, culture, tourism, energy, defence, agriculture, transport, communication, IT, health, science and technology and education, Pakistani foreign ministry said.

Ankara's strong support for Palestine and Kashmir causes resonates with Pakistan's foreign policy goals. Leaders of both sides are expected to discuss regional issues as well as Israel's genocidal war in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us