TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish FM meets key counterparts at Munich Security Conference
In their first face-to-face meeting, Hakan Fidan outlines potential steps to combat Daesh terrorism to Marco Rubio, diplomatic sources say.
Turkish FM meets key counterparts at Munich Security Conference
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan US counterpart meeting in Germany. / Photo: AA
February 14, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and discussed the situation in Syria and Gaza, among other issues, diplomatic sources said.

During their first in-person meeting Friday at the 61st Munich Security Conference, Fidan outlined Türkiye's stance on regional efforts to combat Daesh terrorism.

He stressed the need for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, emphasising that resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is key to regional peace.

The latest developments on potential peace efforts between Ukraine and Russia were also discussed in detail.

Munich dialogue

Fidan also met separately with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on the sidelines of the conference.

In his meeting with Lammy, Fidan highlighted the importance of Syria's political unity and that the Syrian government, which is in charge after the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024, should be supported.

He said a permanent truce in Gaza is essential for peace in the region.

In his meeting with Baerbock, Fidan discussed developments regarding the Ukraine war, the security situation in Syria as well as transatlantic relations.

RelatedTurkish foreign minister slams Israeli efforts to ‘Judaise’ Jerusalem
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us