More than 350 rabbis, alongside Jewish creatives and activists, have signed a full-page ad in The New York Times condemning President Donald Trump's controversial proposal for the forced expulsion of over 2 million Palestinians from Gaza.

The ad features signatories from diverse Jewish denominations and notable figures such as Tony Kushner, Ilana Glazer, Joaquin Phoenix and Peter Beinart.

The text of the ad on NYT's page A7 reads: "Trump has called for the removal of all Palestinians from Gaza. Jewish people say NO to ethnic cleansing!"

Leaders emphasised their moral opposition to any plan that would displace Palestinians, drawing on historical parallels and ethical imperatives.

Cody Edgerly, director of the In Our Name Campaign, underscored the ad's timing. "Our message to Palestinians is that you are not alone, our attention has not wavered, and we are committed to fighting with every breath we have to stop ethnic cleansing in Gaza," said Edgerly.

The ad was posted in the newspaper at "a critical time as political redlines that were once thought immovable are rapidly shifting as the Trump-Netanyahu alliance takes hold again," Edgerly told The Guardian.

Rabbi Toba Spitze, senior Rabbi of Congregation Dorshei Tzedek in Newton, Massachusetts, highlighted the historical weight of such "insidious" proposals.

"We know as well as anyone the violence that these kinds of fantasies can lead to," referencing Hitler's plan to make Germany Judenrein — cleansed of Jews.

'All of our safety is intertwined'

Beinart, a prominent journalist and commentator, criticised the American Jewish establishment for their backing of the proposal.

"It is utterly horrifying to see the degree to which people who enjoy great legitimacy and respect in our community are willing to support something that would be considered one of the greatest crimes of the 21st century."

Comedian and activist Ilana Glazer urged Jews and others to take a stand against Trump's proposal.

"We, Jews, and all of us who care about basic human rights, must speak up and stand up to ensure Palestinians remain on their land, so they can rebuild their homes and lives in Gaza after the genocidal destruction they have endured. All of our safety is intertwined," said Glazer.

Rabbi Yosef Berman of the New Synagogue Project in Washington, DC drew biblical parallels, stating: "Donald Trump — like Pharaoh in the Bible — seems to believe he is God with authority to rule, own, and dominate our country and the world."

He added: "Trump's desire to ethnically cleanse Palestinians from Gaza is morally abhorrent."

The rabbis' list includes Sharon Brous, Amichai Lau-Lavie, Amy Eilberg, Sally Priesand, Elyse Wechterman, Dan Wolpe, Jill Jacobs, Alissa Wise, Brant Rosen, Francine Roston, Lizzi Heydemann, Roly Matalon, Susan Talve and Sharon Kleinbaum.

Trump's plan to occupy Gaza, resettle over 2.3 million Palestinians elsewhere who would have no right to return, has drawn global condemnation and threatens to undermine a fragile ceasefire in the enclave and fuel regional instability.

Trump has said the Palestinians in Gaza, an impoverished tiny strip of land, could settle in countries like Jordan, which already has a huge Palestinian population, and Egypt, the Arab world's most populous state.

Both have rejected the proposal.

After 16 months of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, where Tel Aviv has killed nearly 62,000 Palestinians, Palestinians fear a repeat of "Nakba," or catastrophe, when nearly 800,000 people were driven out by illegal Zionist during the 1948 war that led to the creation of Israel on Palestinian lands.

Trump's has upended decades of US policy that endorsed a two-state solution in which Israel and Palestine state would coexist.