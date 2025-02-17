WORLD
4 MIN READ
Trump turns to Supreme Court in bid to fire whistleblower agency head
The filing says the judge's action to block the firing is an "unprecedented assault on the separation of powers."
Trump turns to Supreme Court in bid to fire whistleblower agency head
The filing brings the first legal battle involving Trump's actions to the nation's highest judicial body since he took office in January. / Photo: AP Archive
February 17, 2025

President Donald Trump's administration has asked the US Supreme Court to intervene in its bid to fire the head of an independent US agency that protects government whistleblowers, bringing its first legal battle involving Trump's actions to the nation's highest judicial body since he took office in January.

The Justice Department asked the court to immediately lift a federal judge's February 12 order that temporarily blocked Trump's removal of Hampton Dellinger as the head of the Office of Special Counsel while litigation continues in the dispute, according to a copy of the filing reviewed by the Reuters news agency on Sunday.

The case could offer a preview of how the Supreme Court will view Trump's moves to remake the federal government, including by removing heads of independent agencies.

The court has a 6-3 conservative majority and includes three members appointed by Trump during his first term in office.

The judge's action blocking the termination is an "unprecedented assault on the separation of powers," Acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris said in the filing.

"This court should not allow lower courts to seize executive power by dictating to the President how long he must continue employing an agency head against his will," Harris wrote.

Appointed by former President Joe Biden, Dellinger's five-year term was set to expire in 2029. He sued after receiving an email on February 7 informing him that Trump had fired him from the watchdog role, "effective immediately."

RelatedElon Musk calls for US government to 'delete entire agencies'

'Terminated without cause'

Dellinger's lawsuit said Trump exceeded his power in purporting to fire him, given that federal law permits removal only for "inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office."

The Special Counsel's "ability to protect the civil service and investigate alleged misconduct is needed now more than ever," Dellinger's lawsuit said. "Over the preceding three weeks, an unprecedented number of federal employees with civil service protections have been terminated without cause."

US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington, DC issued a temporary restraining order on February 12, restoring Dellinger to his position pending a further preliminary order.

Jackson said Dellinger was likely to prevail in the suit given that the effort to fire him without identifying any cause "plainly contravenes" the Special Counsel's job protections under federal law.

"This language expresses Congress's clear intent to ensure the independence of the Special Counsel and insulate his work from being buffeted by the winds of political change," Jackson wrote in the order.

The District of Columbia US Circuit Court of Appeals threw out the administration's appeal in a 2-1 decision on Saturday, saying it was premature, given that Jackson's order was only temporary.

The Special Counsel Office allows whistleblowers to make disclosures about alleged misconduct within federal agencies and investigates complaints of retaliation. It also enforces a US law known as the Hatch Act that limits political participation by federal employees.

Dellinger's firing was the latest move in Trump's sweeping effort to shrink and reshape the federal government, testing the limits of well-established civil service protections by moving to dismantle federal agencies and push out staffers.

The independent Office of Special Counsel is separate from Justice Department special counsels such as Jack Smith, who are appointed by the attorney general for specific investigations, such as Smith's criminal investigation of Trump before he returned to the White House.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us