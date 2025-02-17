WORLD
2 MIN READ
Zelenskyy, MBZ discuss bringing back Ukrainians from Russia
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is thankful for UAE mediation regarding Ukrainians in Russian captivity, new economic agreement.
Zelenskyy, MBZ discuss bringing back Ukrainians from Russia
United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, centre right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 17, 2025. / Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office
February 17, 2025

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had discussed bringing back Ukrainians from Russian captivity with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at a meeting in Abu Dhabi.

"The UAE's mediation has saved many lives," Zelenskyy wrote on X on Monday. "We are grateful for this crucial cooperation and today we discussed how to continue it."

The United Arab Emirates has played a key role in overseeing the return of Ukrainians deported to Russia during the nearly three-year-old war, many of them children.

Zelenskyy had said earlier that the top priority for his visit was to ensure "that still more of our people are able to return home from captivity".

He also announced the signing of an economic agreement between two countries that liberalises access to the UAE market for nearly all Ukrainian goods.

The comprehensive economic partnership covers goods, services, investments and digital trade among other sectors, Ukraine's Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on X.

"In the medium to long term, this partnership alone is expected to contribute around 0.10% to Ukraine's GDP growth trajectory," she said.

The highest growth rates are expected in transportation, metallurgy and the food industry, Svyrydenko added.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to support a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict and initiatives to ease its humanitarian impact.

US and Russian officials will meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to start talks to end the war.

RelatedA whirl of European unity in Paris after Trump's Ukraine typhoon
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us