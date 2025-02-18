TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye hosts first round of Somalia-Ethiopia peace talks
The agreement brokered by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sets forth a vision for fostering regional stability and economic cooperation amid tensions between the two nations.
Türkiye hosts first round of Somalia-Ethiopia peace talks
Türkiye has carefully calibrated its role as a mediator, addressing Ethiopia’s anxieties while acknowledging Somalia’s grievances. / Others
February 18, 2025

Türkiye has hosted the first round of technical negotiations between Somalia and Ethiopia, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has announced.

The talks, marking a critical step toward implementing the Ankara Declaration adopted on December 11, 2024, held in Ankara on Tuesday under the auspices of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, brought together delegations led by Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos and Somali State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ali Mohamed Omar.

RelatedHow did Türkiye iron out the differences between Ethiopia and Somalia?

The Ankara Declaration was brokered by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, following discussions between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The agreement set forth a vision for fostering regional stability and economic cooperation amid tensions between the two nations.

During the negotiations, both delegations reaffirmed their commitment to the principles outlined in the declaration, emphasising the need for constructive dialogue and cooperation.

The discussions focused on translating this vision into tangible steps that would benefit both countries and contribute to long-term regional development.

Commitment to sustainable development

As the first round of talks concluded, both sides expressed their determination to lay the foundation for mutually beneficial, sustainable development, the ministry said.

The negotiations marked a crucial starting point for addressing economic and political challenges while fostering stronger diplomatic ties between Somalia and Ethiopia.

RelatedSomalia-Ethiopia peace deal: Türkiye succeeded where world powers failed

Türkiye, a longstanding advocate for stability in the Horn of Africa, reaffirmed its dedication to supporting the peace process. The Turkish Foreign Ministry emphasised that Ankara remains committed to facilitating further discussions and preparing the groundwork for the next round of technical negotiations, scheduled for March 2025.

RelatedTurkish President Erdogan to visit Ethiopia, Somalia in early 2025

Looking ahead

The talks come at a pivotal moment as regional tensions persist over Ethiopia’s access to the Somali coastline, an issue that has sparked diplomatic frictions in recent months.

By mediating these negotiations, Türkiye continues to position itself as a key diplomatic player in Africa, promoting dialogue and cooperation as alternatives to conflict.

With a commitment to ongoing engagement, Türkiye's role in the mediation process is expected to be instrumental in ensuring that Somalia and Ethiopia move forward toward a stable and prosperous future.

Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us