WORLD
4 MIN READ
Germany goes to polls to elect new government
Opposition leader Friedrich Merz's Christian Democrats hold commanding lead against Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats in latest opinion polls, though coalition options remain unclear amid far-right AfD's unprecedented surge in voter support
Germany goes to polls to elect new government
A survey released Thursday showed that nearly 27% of voters remained undecided just days before the election / Photo: AFP
February 23, 2025

Germans head to the polls Sunday in a nationwide election to select a new parliament and government — a landmark vote that could reshape the country's political landscape.

Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (0700GMT) at nearly 90,000 locations across the country and will close at 6 p.m. (1700GMT).

More than 59 million German citizens are eligible to vote in the elections, including 2.3 million first-time voters, according to official data. The electorate leans heavily on the older side, with 42% of voters aged 60 or above, compared to just 13% under 30.

Over 7 million eligible voters have immigrant backgrounds, including more than 1 million German citizens of Turkish origin.

While some Germans have already submitted their mail-in ballots, thousands of citizens living abroad have reported on social media that their postal voting documents have not arrived in time.

Conservative Merz seen as favorite

Opposition leader Friedrich Merz's Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) are favored to win the election, though they are not expected to gain enough seats to form a government on their own.

The latest INSA polling data shows the center-right CDU/CSU alliance commanding 29.5% of voter support, maintaining more than 14-point lead over Chancellor Olaf Scholz's struggling Social Democratic Party (SPD).

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has reached 21% in the latest poll, setting up fo r its strongest federal election performance yet and positioning itself as the second-most powerful political force in the country.

A survey released Thursday showed that nearly 27% of voters remained undecided just days before the election, unsure whether to vote or which party to support.

Germany’s complex election system

Germany’s chancellor is elected indirectly, with voters choosing new parliament members, who then pick the new chancellor with a vote among themselves.

If the winning party secures a majority in parliament, or manages to build a coalition government with an absolute majority, its candidate becomes the country’s next chancellor.

Germany uses a mixed voting system where each citizen casts two ballots. With their first vote, they choose a specific candidate to represent their local district.

Their second vote supports a political party, determining the party's total representation in the 630-seat parliament.

Chancellor Scholz's three-party coalition government—comprising the SPD, Greens, and FDP—collapsed in November due to disagreements over the budget, welfare programs, climate targets, and whether to take on new debt for investments.

Instead of leading a minority government, Scholz opted for snap elections, saying Germany requires a strong and stable government to tackle its pressing challenges.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us