Türkiye is a world leader in drones production and ranks 11th globally in defence industry exports, Turkish president has said.

Speaking at a meeting of the ruling AK Party in the capital Ankara on Sunday, Erdogan said: “Türkiye is a world leader in uncrewed aerial vehicle production and ranks 11th globally in defence industry exports.”

The country is on the verge of a great transformation and exciting economic breakthrough, he said, adding that “developments in our region will facilitate this process.”

Erdogan said the government had prepared a reform program for the "Century of Türkiye," which he described as “comprehensive", that will "enhance our country's growth potential and productivity."

"Türkiye close to end of terrorism"

Erdogan also expressed optimism that Türkiye and its region are on the brink of eradicating terrorism, calling for unity among Turks, Kurds, and Arabs to dismantle the forces that have fueled violence for decades.

"Inshallah, the days when the dark shadow of terror, violence, and weapons will completely lift from our country and region are very close."

“We will come together as Turks, Kurds and Arabs and destroy the wall of terror feeding on the blood of our children for 40 years."

He also said that eliminating terrorism would pave the way for broader political and economic advancements. "After the issue of terror is resolved, the doors to a new era will open, including from democracy to development, from brotherhood to regional integration," he said.