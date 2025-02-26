WORLD
Thailand bus overturns in ditch, kills at least 18 passengers
Preliminary investigations suggest brake failure might be the cause for the accident.
Rescue personnel work to retrieve casualties from an overturned bus, after it lost control and fell into a ditch during its journey from Bueng Kan to Rayong, in Prachinburi province, Thailand, February 26, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
February 26, 2025

At least 18 people were killed and another 32 others injured after a bus flipped over on the downhill section of a road in Thailand's central Prachin Buri province on Wednesday, the Thai news agency reported.

The vehicle, which was on a community study tour, carrying 49 passengers overturned around 3.20 a.m. local time (2000 GMT Tuesday). Seventeen people are said to have died on the spot, while one passed away at the hospital.

The bus was one of three taking about 200 people from Bueng Kan province, beside the Mekong River to Rayong.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and injured. ​​​​​​​

She ordered the Transport Ministry to investigate the incident, and take action in case of a violation of safety standards

SOURCE:AA
