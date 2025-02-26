WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sudanese military plane crash death toll rises to 46
The aircraft crashed during takeoff at Wadi Seidna military airport, causing casualties among military personnel and civilians.
Sudanese military plane crash death toll rises to 46
Military sources said that the plane crash was most likely due to technical reasons. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 26, 2025

The death toll from a Sudanese military plane crash in Omdurman, west of the capital Khartoum, rose to 46, local media has reported.

The state news agency SUNA said 10 people were also injured in the crash that occurred in a residential area in northern Omdurman.

No information was yet available about the circumstances of the crash.

The Sudanese army said that a military aircraft crashed during takeoff in the Wadi Seidna military airport in northern Omdurman, causing casualties among military personnel and civilians.

Military sources said that the plane crash was most likely due to technical reasons.

RelatedViolence in Sudan's Darfur forces MSF to halt its aid operations

Tragedy amid conflict

Among those killed was Major General Bahr Ahmed, a senior commander in Khartoum who previously served as the commander of the army across the entire capital, military sources said.

The incident occurred as the army and its rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue fighting a war since mid-April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the United Nations and local authorities.

Research from universities in the United States, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

RelatedUN warns of 'escalation' as RSF moves to form rival government in Sudan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us