Cairo, Egypt – Amid a flood of controversial statements by President Donald Trump in recent weeks regarding the fate of Gazans, those who fled to Egypt during the 15-month war are divided over whether they would return home if given the chance.

Hana Mohammed, a 64-year-old homemaker suffering from chronic illness, explains that she travelled to Egypt with her daughter-in-law and grandchild for treatment five months into the war.

“I lost two of my children. My son was killed early in the war, and my daughter was killed in an air strike that targeted our home,” Mohammed tells TRT World.

Despite her grief and health struggles, Mohammed is determined to return home to Gaza, reuniting with her remaining family members. But with Trump’s controversial statements since early this year, she believes her dream is less likely to become a reality.

Trump's US takeover proposal of Gaza, suggesting that more than two million Gazans could relocate to Egypt and Jordan, described Gaza as a “big real estate site” that could be redeveloped under American control.

These comments contradict earlier statements from his administration, which had suggested any relocation would be temporary.

As the first phase of the truce between Israel and Hamas expires on Saturday, the two sides have yet to begin talks about a permanent end to the war. A return to hostilities is likely, with pressure mounting on Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu from right wing politicians and Hamas accusing Israel of violating the terms of the agreement.

Palestinians in Egypt

The reality for Palestinians stranded outside Gaza is complex. Many dream of returning home despite immense challenges and uncertainty about safety and living conditions, while others feel that rebuilding their lives elsewhere may be their only viable option in the short term.

Palestinian Ambassador to Egypt Diab Al-Louh, estimates around 100,000 Gazans sought refuge in Egypt between October and April 2024, when Israel shut down the crossing and took over the Palestinian side of Rafah in May.

The incursion paralysed the movement of people and aid, leaving thousands of stranded Palestinians.

According to a UN report based on high resolution satellite imagery, 66 percent of Gaza’s structures have sustained damage, and about 68 percent of the region’s permanent crop fields have shown significant decline in health and density.

Recovery and reconstruction

A UN report this month estimates that recovery and reconstruction needs for Gaza will cost more than $53 billion, with short-term needs for the first three years reaching $20.568 billion. Previous UN estimates said that it could take up to 15 years to clear the rubble.

Amid this unstable reality, Palestinians in Egypt have expressed mixed feelings about returning home.

“My house was damaged and my late husband’s factory was destroyed, but I would do anything to go back and live in what remains of my home,” says Mohammed.

“We must return even if we become martyrs — our homeland is all we have,” adds the 64-year-old homemaker.

Sarah Helmy, a 30-year-old mother of two who fled northern Gaza seven months into the war, shares a similar longing for home, but she worries about the future of her children.

Having been displaced several times, Helmy joined relatives in Egypt but says it has been difficult to make ends meet due to high inflation, restrictions on work permits, and limited access to aid from non-profit organisations.

“Although our house was damaged, it can be repaired, but we can’t go back before the infrastructure is restored and the children can go back to school.”

For others, returning seems impossible under current conditions. Ahmed Jaafar, a 23-year-old software engineering student at Al-Azhar University in Gaza, says his neighbourhood was completely destroyed in the war.

"There is no electricity or sanitation in my area,” Jaafar tells TRT World, “and no prospects for work or housing. By the time reconstruction is complete I will be over 30 and will have to start my life all over again.”

However, Suhail Mohammed, a 62-year-old electrician who had travelled to Egypt for work just days before the war began on October 7, says he is eager to return, no matter what, despite losing his home and the complete destruction of his neighbourhood in Shuja’iyya.

“Even if I live in a tent near the ruins of my home,” he tells TRT World, “I’ll be happy as long as I’m close to my birthplace.”

This article is published in collaboration with Egab.