June 25, 2025
South Korean president faces uphill task engaging North Korea
After months of political turmoil, South Korea elected a new president earlier this month. Like many of his liberal predecessors, Lee Jae-myung has said he will reach out to North Korea, and develop a stronger alliance with the US and Japan. While Lee's base supports those efforts to make peace, the US is pushing for greater security commitments. Frank Smith reports.
