June 26, 2025
US strikes trigger efforts to curb presidential war powers
The US Congress is trying to reassert its constitutional authority over who can declare war and how a war should be directed. It follows President Donald Trump's recent order to bomb Iran's nuclear sites. Lawmakers remain divided over whether the strikes should have required congressional approval. TRT World's Martin Markovits reports.
