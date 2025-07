How has the Balkans reacted to the Iran-Israel war?

Israel's attack on Iran over its perceived nuclear power ambitions caused a violent escalation, sending shockwaves within and beyond the region. Fighting has subsided for the first time in almost two weeks. How has the Balkans reacted? Across The Balkans, hosted by Semir Sejfovic, is TRT World’s programme focusing on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.