June 26, 2025
US and Iran clash contest impact of US strikes
The United States has again insisted it's strikes on Iran have signficantly weakened the Tehran's nuclear programme. However there's diagreement about the level of damage done with conflicting intelligence assessments. Iran’s Supreme Leader said the US 'failed to achieve anything significant' with its military intervention, and claimed victory over Israel. Pinar Pinar Nisasta reports.
