WAR ON GAZA
EXCLUSIVE: TRT aerial footage exposes Gaza’s devastation under relentless Israeli assault
Israel’s ongoing attacks in the enclave have resulted in tens of thousands killed, displaced, and starved to death due to Tel Aviv's enforced starvation policy.
TRT crew on Gaza airdrop humanitarian mission. / TRT World
August 15, 2025

TRT has captured exclusive aerial images revealing the scale of destruction in Gaza amid a brutal Israeli military assault ongoing since October 2023.

Reporter Mucahit Aydemir and cameraman Osman Eken documented scenes during a Jordanian aid air drop, revealing Gaza flattened beyond recognition, amid an Israeli assault from the air, land, and sea that has killed tens of thousands and reduced entire neighborhoods to rubble.

Figures from local health authorities indicate that since October 7, 2023, at least 61,776 Palestinians have been killed and 154,906 others wounded in Israeli strikes. Thousands more are believed to remain buried beneath collapsed buildings.

The humanitarian toll has been compounded by a months-long blockade that severely limits the entry of food, water, medicine and other essentials.

Aid agencies warn of famine-like conditions, with at least 239 deaths from starvation reported so far, including at least 106 children. In the past 24 hours alone, five more people — four of them children — have died from hunger.

According to the UN and humanitarian groups, 88 percent of Gaza's infrastructure has been destroyed.

The majority of the territory's 2.3 million residents — an estimated 2 million people — have been displaced, many of them multiple times.

Displaced families are sheltering in overcrowded schools or makeshift tents, where sanitation is poor, clean water is scarce and disease is spreading rapidly.

Israeli forces have also been accused of targeting aid distribution points and temporary shelters. Since late May, attacks on such sites have killed at least 1,881 people and wounded nearly 13,900 others, according to Palestinian officials.

Human rights organisations and UN agencies have repeatedly stated that the use of starvation and deprivation as weapons of war is prohibited under international law.

The situation in Gaza, they warn, is now a full-blown humanitarian catastrophe.

SOURCE:TRT World
