WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
Top UK universities face criticism for extreme repression of Palestine solidarity
A new report by Social Innovators for Justice reveals widespread crackdowns on Palestine activism and arms industry ties at six leading UK universities, calling for urgent reforms.
Top UK universities face criticism for extreme repression of Palestine solidarity
A woman walks near tents at Oxford University as students occupy parts of British university campuses to protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza. / Reuters
August 15, 2025

Six leading UK universities have been accused of extreme repression against Palestine solidarity activism, according to a new report released by Social Innovators for Justice (SI4J), a UK-based activist group focused on promoting human rights and challenging corporate and institutional complicity in injustice. 

University College London (UCL), Queen Mary University of London, University of Bristol, London School of Economics, Oxford, and Cambridge scored over 75 percent in combined repression and complicity measures.

UCL topped the list with a 100 percent repression score and the highest number of student arrests related to Palestine activism, having called police to arrest 16 students. 

Queen Mary University of London (92.5 percent), University of Bristol (86.3 percent), and the London School of Economics (78.9 percent) also ranked among the most repressive institutions.

RelatedTRT Global - Cardiff University accused of spying on pro-Palestine protesters, staff

The ‘UK University Repression League Table 2025’, which ranks 139 universities, evaluates both how universities crack down on staff and student activism supporting Gaza and their financial or research ties to arms companies implicated in military conflicts.

Caitlyn Merry, co-founder of SI4J and Learning Technology Manager at Brunel University, describes the findings as a “systematic attempt to silence anyone who speaks up for Gaza”.

Recommended

“These aren't just isolated incidents - it’s a culture of fear where staff and students are punished for showing solidarity with victims of state violence,” Merry said in a statement shared by SI4J with TRT World

Oxford, Cambridge, and Imperial College London also appear near the top of the table, each scoring above 65 percent when repression and complicity are combined. 

Data was gathered from FOI requests, student testimonies, protest records, disciplinary reports and investment disclosures. 

Each university received a repression score (based on how they’ve treated Palestine activism) and a complicity score (based on their links to companies involved in war, occupation, or human rights abuse), which were then combined into a total score.

RelatedTRT Global - How pro-Palestinian students at an Irish university had their day

Hamza Yusuf, a Palestinian journalist at Declassified, said: “Israel’s genocide in Gaza has benefited from a culture of repression. One arena this has been particularly palpable is in universities. The work of SI4J is incredibly important in laying bare which institutions have used this critical moment in history to stifle those speaking out against the oppressed in favour of the oppressors. A reckoning is coming, and these documents and archives will be indispensable then.”

SI4J calls for urgent public inquiries, ethical investment policies, and national protections for activists within universities.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
UK prepares to airlift Gaza's critically ill children as pressure mounts for medical evacuations
Ahead of visit, Netanyahu hit with criminal complaint from Argentine rights groups
France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
UK dropped request for backdoor access to encrypted Apple data, says US spy chief Gabbard
UN: Israeli attacks in Gaza killed nearly half of all aid workers slain worldwide in 2024
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order
Arrangements underway for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting — Trump
Trump pauses talks with Europeans to call Putin on Ukraine peace efforts
Bestselling Irish author says she will support Palestine Action despite government ban
'You look fabulous in that suit': Zelenskyy dons more formal attire for crucial meeting with Trump
Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us