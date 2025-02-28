In the war-torn streets of Gaza, the musical band SOL creates sounds to inspire hope. Amid the ongoing aggression by Israeli forces, SOL, one of Palestine's first musical bands, established in Gaza in 2012, continues to play music for the suffering people. The name of the band SOL is derived from the G note, referred to as 'Sol’.

The story of Fares Anbar and SOL is also the story of Gaza, more so since Israel launched its scorched-earth military assault following Hamas’s October 7 cross-border operation.

The group's founder, Said Fadel, is proficient in the keyboard and drums; while Fares Anbar excels as a percussionist and Ahmed al Hadad skillfully weaves tunes on the guitar. While Abod Abuqasam plays the organ, singer and composer Hamada Nasrallah ties it all together with his lyrics and vocals. Rahaf Shamaly, the band's sole female member, enriches the group with her melodious voice.

Among its members, percussionist Fares Anbar stands out not only for his exceptional skill but also for his deep commitment to conveying the voice of his people through music.

Anbar shared his concerns about Gaza, shedding light on the struggles that extend beyond the musical realm, recounting the difficulties he faced as a musician and a human being in a world where the fundamental human right of freedom of movement is restricted for Palestinians in Gaza.

In these past few months, Anbar has encountered intermittent internet connectivity. His residence in Gaza was bombed, compelling him to journey several kilometres to Deir al Balah along with his bandmates.

Last week, Israel also opened fire on UNRWA's Deir al Balah Camp. Fares and other group members, including Hamada, Rahaf, and Said, were in UNRWA's Deir al Balah Camp. While tens of thousands of displaced people remain in the camp, many civilians were injured and killed by Israel.

Meanwhile, band members of SOL have also been involved in trying to deliver humanitarian aid to a large number of people. Recently, they announced on their social media accounts that they had managed to get out of the camp on the third day of the bombardment.

"I lost my house twice, once in Gaza and once in Deir al Balah." Presently, Fares is en route to the Rafah Border Crossing, carrying the heavy burden of grief for their injured, deceased comrades and family members, Anbar tells TRT World.

From Gaza to Istanbul

Anbar recounts how his musical journey started in Türkiye. In 2014, after completing high school in Gaza, he attempted to pursue his bachelor's degree in music in Türkiye but was thwarted by Gaza's closed borders.

This restriction is not just a logistical inconvenience but a barrier to cultural exchange and professional growth, depriving him of opportunities to pursue his dreams. Due to the absence of an airport in Gaza City, making international travel difficult, Anbar persevered with immigrating to Türkiye, a choice influenced by financial and political complexities. Finally in 2018, he successfully reached Türkiye. For Anbar, this marked a pivotal moment in his career as he honed his musical talent in the freedom of Istanbul.

"I come from a region that has faced the challenges of conflict and instability. Despite the hardships, I went to a wonderful country, Türkiye, which has embraced me with open arms. I am grateful for the opportunity to rebuild my life there and contribute to the community. My personal and professional growth has been nurtured within the supportive environment that Türkiye provides me," says Fares.

Initially, Anbar collaborated with Turkish and Arab musical groups before starting to teach in private institutes of Istanbul. Eventually, he became a part of the SOL band, a decision driven by their collective choice to relocate to Türkiye, motivated by a desire for artistic freedom and a broader platform for their music.

Living in Türkiye had allowed them to overcome the physical constraints imposed by Israel, enabling them to perform on the international stage to share their songs and collaborate with musicians from diverse backgrounds.

The SOL band’s destiny started changing once they relocated from Gaza to Istanbul, and their tunes began to spread all around the globe. In 2020, they even rocked the stage at the International Jazz Day organised by UNESCO.

They've been winning hearts with their original tracks and cool covers of Arabic tunes. Their albums are like a musical postcard from Palestine, evoking scenes of olive trees, vibes of historic cities and delicious traditional food. From being a local sensation, they've now become a hit internationally.

Additionally, Anbar established his own brand of instruments, called F.a. Darbuka & Tambourine, that showcase his self-designed darbukas and tambourines. These intricately crafted musical instruments display Anbar's profound dedication to the art of music. While in Istanbul, he also organised a percussion workshop. Unfortunately, after returning to Gaza, the ravages of war deprived Anbar of his dreams and obliterated the fruits of his labour, much like it did with everything else.

"We (are) still alive!"

Despite the opportunities abroad to raise the voice of the Palestinian people and the deep connection to their homeland, Fares and his friends returned to Gaza. “On October 21, 2022, we returned to Gaza to work on a new album, and the war broke out,” says Anbar, wistfully.

Fares Anbar finds inspiration in the difficulties of life in Gaza. He sees music as an innate gift from a higher power, with the harsh environment only serving to amplify his creative energy. In a post on his Instagram account, Fares voiced his reason for returning to his home country, emphasising his loyalty to Palestine. "Palestinians often find themselves compelled to leave their homeland, but I was determined not to remain a refugee for the entirety of my life. Even if it meant facing risks in Gaza, the very place where I grew up."

"Travelling was not a solution for me, so I returned to my homeland," Fares tells TRT World, adding, “This homecoming signifies the importance of maintaining ties to one's roots and the unique identity that shapes an artist's voice.”

Anbar feels a profound responsibility to convey the voice of his people through his music, turning adversity into strength and inspiration. As he says, SOL’s purpose goes beyond mere entertainment. Their role is to instill hope and strength in the people's hearts through carefully chosen words and melodies that articulate the sentiments often left unspoken by the citizens of Gaza.

Anbar posted photos of the SOL band on his IG account with the caption "we still alive! (sic)" among the bombed buildings on October 12, 2023, after Israel began bombing Gaza on October 7, 2023.

Unfortunately, with the start of the aggression restricted the mobility of Fares and other SOL members within Gaza. They're still rocking it, though, even in the war zone. Together, they persevere in delivering music to uplift the spirits of those enduring challenging times in Gaza.

In a two-photo post on Instagram, Fares shared a snapshot of his band at the iconic Istiklal Street, also known as Independence Avenue and a symbolic hub of liberated marches in Istanbul, alongwith and a picture from war-torn Gaza, captioning it with the sombre words, "Last moments...". The juxtaposition hints at a yearning for freedom, eloquently expressed through the imagery of Istiklal Street, Independence Avenue.

For Anbar, music is not just an art form but a means of resistance — a way to infuse hope and strength into the hearts of those who face the harsh realities of life daily in Gaza.

The group's songs, enriched by Anbar's rhythmic prowess, are a powerful expression of the beauty, history and resilience of Palestine and Gaza City. They choose their words and melodies with care, articulating unspoken sentiments by the citizens.

Anbar skillfully commands various percussion instruments such as the cajon drum box, riq drum, besides contributing to the vocals. In recounting his musical journey, he underscores the significance of personal diligence, drawing from online resources and hands-on experience.

Anbar's commitment to musical excellence led him to seek professional guidance from seasoned artists, notably under the mentorship of Salam Sorour.

The SOL band contributes to unique Palestinian pop-culture music. Their musical style reflects the vibrant musical vein of the region. On the inspiration behind their music, Anbar states, "The primary sources of inspiration for our music are Gaza city and the smell of our homeland, Palestine."

Creativity in war

Since October, Anbar and his friends have been documenting the reality of Gaza — one of endurance and resilience — as they strive to impart hope through their music.

They sing and dance to entertain children who are victims of war, aiming to bring joy and solace to their challenging circumstances.

The optimistic lyrics of their songs encourage the Palestinian audience with lines such as "Have faith and smile, stay cool and happy" and "Great days are coming back, for sure!".

Anbar views life's difficulties in Gaza not as a setback but a source of creative inspiration. His perspective is that the harsh environment amplifies his creative energy, turning adversity into a wellspring of artistic expression.

"The difficult conditions in Gaza give us strength and creative energy in all fields. I am also responsible for conveying the voice of my people through music," he says, adding that their music is a gift from Allah.

"We will continue to play and sing about the beauty, hope, love and history of Palestine and Gaza City," Fares says.

Call for collaboration

Anbar emphasises the importance of cultural exchange and advocates for collaboration between Palestinian artists and the global community. As a universal language, he believes music can bridge cultural and political divides, fostering mutual understanding and solidarity.

He extended an invitation to artists worldwide, fostering collaboration with Palestinian artistes to facilitate cultural exchange with a global perspective.

According to Anbar, this engagement might serve as a means for individuals to familiarise themselves with one another who are victims of war, appreciate diverse cultures, and allow people to discover Palestinian musical heritage through collaborations. Palestinian people can get more support from the world. Anbar highlights the universal language of music as a bridge between peoples.

In a world where music is the common thread that binds humanity, Anbar's plea is a poignant reminder that solidarity and understanding can transcend the political and geographical barriers that often stifle the voices of the oppressed.