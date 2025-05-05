The Romanian premier has announced his intention to resign and withdraw his Social Democratic Party (PDS) from the ruling coalition government following the presidential election results in which far-right candidate George Simion won a decisive victory on Sunday.

Before the PSD leadership’s meeting on Monday, Marcel Ciolacu announced that he would propose to his colleagues that the party leave the government, according to broadcaster Antena3.

"If they accept, I will also submit my resignation to interim President Ilie Bolojan later today,” he added.

Ciolacu underlined that his decision is directly and strongly related to yesterday's election results.

He asserted that the results showed the government lost its credibility.

However, he added that the PSD would support in the parliament a minority government of PNL-UDMR, the party’s current coalition partners.

George Simion, candidate of the far right, emerged victorious from the first round of the elections by a large margin, receiving over 40.9 percent of the cast votes.

The 38-year-old Simion is known for his controversial remarks reflecting his ultranationalist and Eurosceptic views.

He will race against Nicusor Dan, the centrist mayor of the capital city of Bucharest, who came second in the elections with nearly 21 percent, on May 18.

On November 24, 2024, Romania held its first round of presidential elections, which were won by far-right pro-Russian candidate Calin Gorgescu.

But Romania's Constitutional Court annulled the results as well as a runoff scheduled for December 8, saying the election process was manipulated in favour of Georgescu by a Russia-backed campaign.