ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Iran demands UN Security Council to recognise Israel, US as 'initiators' of 12-day conflict
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi formally requests the UNSC to hold aggressors accountable for deadly strikes in Iran, demands reparations and prosecution.
Iran demands UN Security Council to recognise Israel, US as 'initiators' of 12-day conflict
The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24. / Photo: Reuters
June 29, 2025

Iran asked the UN Security Council to recognise Israel and the US as the “initiators” of the recent attacks on the country.

“We solemnly request that the Security Council recognise the Israeli regime and the United States as the initiators of the act of aggression and their subsequent responsibility therefor including compensation and reparation,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cited by the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Sunday.

“The Security Council should also hold the aggressors accountable and prevent the recurrence of such heinous and serious crimes to enable it to maintain international peace and security,” the letter reads.

“It should be noted that political and military leaders who order an act of aggression are also individually liable for the international crime of aggression under customary international law.”

A 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 when Israel launched air strikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites, killing at least 606 people and injuring 5,332, according to Iran’s Health Ministry.

The US also bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan, in an escalation of the conflict.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us