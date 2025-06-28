WORLD
Russian strike on Ukraine's Odessa kills two, wounds 14: Kiev
Russia has also claimed control of the settlement of Chervona Zirka in eastern Ukraine
Russian strike on Ukraine's Odesa kills two, wounds 14 / AA
June 28, 2025

A Russian drone strike on Ukraine's southern region of Odessa killed two people and wounded 14, including children, local authorities say.

Moscow has stepped up drone and missile attacks on Ukraine.

"Rescuers pulled the bodies of two people from the rubble who died as a result of a hostile drone strike on a residential building," Odessa Governor Oleg Kiper said on Telegram.

The night-time strike wounded 14 people, Kiper added, "three of them children".

Control of Chervona Zirka

Separately, authorities of Ukraine's southern Kherson region said one person was killed and three others were wounded in Russian strikes over the past day.

"Russian troops targeted critical and social infrastructure and residential areas in the region," the Kherson governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram.

Russia says it has taken control of the settlement of Chervona Zirka in eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have taken control of the settlement of Chervona Zirka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, the Russian Defence Ministry says.

At peace talks, Russia has demanded Ukraine cede even more land and give up Western military support as a precondition to peace terms Kiev says are unacceptable.

SOURCE:AFP
