Libya’s High National Elections Commission (HNEC) announced Saturday the beginning of the second phase of municipal elections, with voting underway in 26 local councils.

The commission said in a statement posted on its official website that polling began at 9 am local time (0700GMT), with 26 out of 63 municipalities initially scheduled to participate after completing all required stages of the process.

However, elections in more than two-thirds of the municipalities scheduled for this phase have been suspended due to "blatant attacks" on the commission offices, including those in the western towns of Zawiya and Ajilat in recent hours.

Without naming those responsible, the commission stated that the assaults are not simply the actions of local groups opposing elections but are part of a larger agenda pursued by "forces of darkness and instability" seeking to exclude Libyans from decision-making.

It added that other municipalities had their elections halted by “suspension orders issued by security institutions,” though no further details or rescheduled dates were provided.

Despite the setbacks, the electoral body expressed optimism about voter engagement, noting that turnout in this phase and the previous one reflects a “growing awareness among citizens about the importance of participating peacefully in shaping their local governance.”

“We call on all voters to head to the ballot boxes and freely express their choices,” it said, stressing that “laws and regulations guarantee the freedom and secrecy of the vote despite attempts at misinformation and disruption.”

The municipal elections are seen as a crucial step toward strengthening local governance and advancing Libya beyond its prolonged transitional period.

UN hails polling