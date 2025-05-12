Türkiye has become a country which the world sees as a key actor for peace diplomacy, global-scale aid, support, and mediation, the nation’s president has said.

"Earlier, we spoke with Ukrainian President (Volodymyr) Zelensky. Last week, we also discussed this (Ukraine) issue with US President Trump, talking about the steps we could take to stop the bloodshed,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after chairing a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday.

“We also support my dear friend (US President Donald) Trump’s will to resolve hot conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy. Thanks be to God, Türkiye has become a country sought after for aid, support, and mediation in global peace diplomacy.”

On ongoing efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its fourth year, Erdogan said that “as the only country trusted by all sides,” Türkiye is ready to contribute to Thursday's Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul and will gladly host them.

Recent contacts in the Russia-Ukraine war have opened up new opportunities, said the Turkish leader, adding that he believes this chance “will not be wasted.”

On tensions between Pakistan and India, Erdogan welcomed the recently declared ceasefire between the two, urging both sides to avoid further provocations moving forward.

On the announcement by the terrorist group PKK that it is dissolving and disarming itself, Erdogan says this is a key step for the Turkish nation’s security, regional peace, and lasting national unity.

“We view the PKK’s dissolution announcement as a decision that includes all its branches, especially in northern Iraq, Syria, and Europe,” he added.