Türkiye is going beyond being a source of stability for its region and becoming a central hub of “peace diplomacy,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed.

Speaking at an AK Party Group Meeting in Ankara on Wednesday, the Turkish leader stressed that Ankara not only carries “the flag of goodwill” but also spreads a climate of peace to all corners of the world, especially to oppressed geographies.

He also spoke against those seeking to sow division in Türkiye under Turkish-Kurdish, secular-antisecular, progressive-conservative, and Alawite-Sunni labels.

“By asserting the terrorist acts of the remnants of the former regime in Syria, an extremely insidious and dirty trap is being set against the brotherhood of our nation,” Erdogan said.