WAR ON GAZA
Food prices across Gaza soar over 100-fold after Israeli border closure
The UN says there is no evidence that Hamas was selling aid, which Netanyahu baselessly claimed.
Israel halted the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza hours after the expiry of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement. / AP
March 3, 2025

The UN has said food prices increased more than 100-fold across besieged Gaza after Israel's border closure.

"Our humanitarian partners tell us that following the closure of the crossings into Gaza yesterday, flour and vegetable prices increased more than 100-fold," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference on Monday.

"There's been so much achievement. Let's keep going," he affirmed.

Asked about Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu's recent remarks claiming the reason to stop the aid was due to Hamas selling the aid, Dujarric said: "None of that has been reported back here by our colleagues on the ground."

"We have seen since the ceasefire, a much freer and more direct flow of aid, and we have not seen any of the looting that we had seen prior to the ceasefire," he added.

Israeli carnage

Israel has killed nearly 48,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in besieged Gaza.

The onslaught, which left the enclave in ruins, was paused under a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold on January 19.

Israel, however, halted the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Sunday, hours after the expiry of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
