Türkiye and Somalia have expanded their energy partnership by signing an onshore hydrocarbon exploration and production agreement.

The deal allows Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) to begin oil and gas exploration across three land blocks covering approximately 16,000 square kilometres in Somalia.

The agreement was signed in Ankara on Thursday by Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Somali Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Dahir Shire Mohamed, marking a new phase in bilateral cooperation following earlier offshore agreements.

TPAO to launch exploration

Minister Bayraktar confirmed that Türkiye’s state energy company, TPAO, will start exploration operations in the designated land areas within the next few months.

“With this agreement, a partnership has been established onshore,” Bayraktar said. “Initially, seismic surveys will be conducted, followed swiftly by drilling operations to identify and extract oil and gas reserves.”

The agreement follows a production-sharing deal signed in July 2024, which laid the groundwork for expanded activities in Somalia’s resource sector.

Bayraktar also provided updates on Türkiye’s offshore efforts in Somalia.

The Oruc Reis seismic vessel is currently operating in three offshore blocks totalling 15,000 km², conducting 3D seismic surveys.

“The project is now 78 percent complete,” Bayraktar noted. “We expect to finish the survey in May and make a decision on the drilling phase based on collected data.”

Mining sector

Looking ahead, Türkiye and Somalia plan to deepen their partnership in the mining sector. “We aim to move to a new phase in our relations by launching concrete projects in mining,” Bayraktar said.

Minister Dahir emphasised the agreement’s historic nature, stating it elevates bilateral relations to a new level.

“We will develop Somalia’s local resources and pursue practical outcomes for both nations,” he said, noting that Turkish mining firms are expected to engage in Somalia once legal frameworks are in place.

Bayraktar also announced that Türkiye will host the International Natural Resources Summit in Istanbul on May 2, under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The event will gather ministers and energy companies from around the world to advance partnerships in oil, natural gas, and mining.