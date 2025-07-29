WORLD
Former Colombian president Uribe convicted in historic witness tampering case
Uribe’s conviction has sparked political turmoil ahead of Colombia’s 2026 elections, with US lawmakers denouncing the verdict as judicial overreach.
Former Colombian president Alvaro Uribe convicted in historic witness tampering case / AP
20 hours ago

Former Colombian president Alvaro Uribe has been convicted of procedural fraud and bribing witnesses, becoming the first former head of state in Colombia's history to be found guilty by a court of law.

Judge Sandra Heredia delivered the ruling on Monday in a session that lasted more than 10 hours.

Uribe, who served as president from 2002 to 2010, is considered the most influential opposition figure to current President Gustavo Petro.

He has repeatedly described the charges as politically motivated.

The US, on the other hand, protested the conviction, saying it sets a “worrisome precedent.”

“Former Colombian President Uribe’s only crime has been to tirelessly fight and defend his homeland. The weaponisation of Colombia’s judicial branch by radical judges has now set a worrisome precedent,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X.

13-year-old dispute

The case stems from a 13-year-old dispute with leftist Senator Ivan Cepeda, a member of the ruling coalition.

During a congressional debate, Cepeda accused Uribe of ties to far-right paramilitary groups.

Uribe responded by accusing Cepeda of fabricating witness testimony using imprisoned paramilitaries.

Uribe was formally charged in May 2024 with bribery, procedural fraud, and witness manipulation.

Colombian prosecutors later attempted to close the case, but their request was denied by the courts.

Uribe has continued to deny all charges, calling the proceedings an act of political vengeance.

Following the conviction, Uribe could face between six and 12 years in prison.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
