WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Netherlands bans Israel's Smotrich and Ben-Gvir for genocide in Gaza
The Netherlands becomes the seventh country to impose an entry ban on Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir over their calls for ethnic cleansing in Gaza.
Netherlands bans Israel's Smotrich and Ben-Gvir for genocide in Gaza
Protest against conditions in Gaza, demanding that the caretaker government impose sanctions against Israel, in The Hague / Reuters
11 hours ago

The Netherlands has become the seventh country to bar far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from entering the country, labelling them persona non grata for their calls of “ethnic cleansing” in Gaza, according to Dutch media reports.

In response to a parliamentary inquiry, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp justified the ban on late Monday, saying the two Israeli ministers have "repeatedly incited violence against the Palestinian population, persistently advocated for the expansion of illegal settlements and called for ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip."

The Dutch government also said in the letter published on Monday that it will summon Israel's ambassador to denounce the "unbearable and indefensible" situation in Gaza.

RelatedTRT Global - Netherlands lists Israel as a threat to its national security for the first time

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said his government was “considering taking national measures” against Israel and is prepared to support suspending its participation in the EU’s Horizon research programme if Brussels determines that Israel is obstructing humanitarian aid access to Gaza.

In provocative statements, Ben-Gvir has demanded a “full siege,” blocking aid and declared “there are no uninvolved civilians in Gaza.” Smotrich has called for the reoccupation of Gaza and reducing its Palestinian population, saying Israel should "stop being afraid of the word occupation.”

Their rhetoric has been widely condemned as incitement to violence and genocide.

In total, seven countries have so far banned Smotrich and Ben-Gvir from entering their territories, citing their roles in inciting violence against Palestinians and promoting illegal Jewish settlement expansion in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The Netherlands and Slovenia are the only two EU member states to do so. In addition, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Norway have banned entry for both the Israeli ministers.

Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza for 18 years. But since March, it has shut down all crossings, blocking the entry of most aid convoys as its military bombs and kills the Palestinians.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 147 people have died of starvation since October 2023, including 88 children.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel's 'suffocating' blockade puts over 40,000 Gaza infants in cradle of death

Israel has killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Israeli soldiers are killing themselves. And their deaths are linked to horrors of Gaza war.
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
Syria elections: Here’s everything you need to know about the first post-Assad electoral exercise
By Kazim Alam
Netherlands bans Israel's Smotrich and Ben-Gvir for genocide in Gaza
Netanyahu eyes annexing parts of Gaza to appease Israeli far-right: report
Ukraine suffers heavy casualties in new wave of Russia attacks
Iraq's PM seeks closer ties with US and neighbouring countries to strengthen regional security
UK will recognise Palestine in this parliament: minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump denies seeking meeting with Xi, saying visit needs invitation
Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating border ceasefire hours after agreement
16 Israeli soldiers committed suicide since 2025 — report
Former Colombian president Uribe convicted in historic witness tampering case
Heavy rain, flooding leave 30 people dead in China's capital
Gunman opens fire in Manhattan office tower, killing four people
Palestinian activist killed by illegal Zionist settler in the occupied West Bank
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us