WORLD
2 min read
UK will recognise Palestine in this parliament: minister
More than 200 MPs sign a cross-party letter calling on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to recognise Palestinian statehood.
UK will recognise Palestine in this parliament: minister
PM Starmer is under pressure from some senior members of the government to immediately recognise a Palestinian state. / Reuters
15 hours ago

The UK will recognise the State of Palestine before the next general election in 2029, a government minister said.

Speaking to Sky News on Monday, Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said ministers want to and will recognise a Palestinian state.

Asked whether the recognition would come in this parliament, Reynolds said: "In this parliament, yes. I mean, if it delivers the breakthrough that we need."

"But don't forget, we can only do this once. If we do it in a way which is tokenistic, doesn't produce the end to this conflict, where do we go to next?" he added.

Turning to the crippling situation in Gaza, he said "the point about the airdrops is that we cannot wait — we've got to do something".

RelatedTRT Global - 'Palestinian statehood is a right, not a reward' — UN chief

"We can all see the lapse in humanity on display."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been under pressure from some senior members of the government to immediately recognise a Palestinian state, according to reports.

Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee recently also called on the government to immediately recognise Palestinian statehood "boldly and bravely" in its preparations with allies for a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians.

Emily Thornberry, the committee chair, said in a statement that there is "huge frustration among many of the British public that the government has consistently acted too little, too late".

In another sign of pressure on Starmer, more than 200 MPs signed a cross-party letter calling on him to recognise Palestinian statehood.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli soldiers are killing themselves. And their deaths are linked to horrors of Gaza war.
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
Syria elections: Here’s everything you need to know about the first post-Assad electoral exercise
By Kazim Alam
Netherlands bans Israel's Smotrich and Ben-Gvir for genocide in Gaza
Netanyahu eyes annexing parts of Gaza to appease Israeli far-right: report
Ukraine suffers heavy casualties in new wave of Russia attacks
Iraq's PM seeks closer ties with US and neighbouring countries to strengthen regional security
UK will recognise Palestine in this parliament: minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump denies seeking meeting with Xi, saying visit needs invitation
Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating border ceasefire hours after agreement
16 Israeli soldiers committed suicide since 2025 — report
Former Colombian president Uribe convicted in historic witness tampering case
Heavy rain, flooding leave 30 people dead in China's capital
Gunman opens fire in Manhattan office tower, killing four people
Palestinian activist killed by illegal Zionist settler in the occupied West Bank
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us