WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Palestinian activist killed by illegal Zionist settler in the occupied West Bank
Awdah Hathaleen, featured in Oscar-winning film appeared in the documentary No Other Land, was shot dead during an illegal Zionist settler attack on the village of Umm al-Kheir, Palestinian officials say.
Palestinian activist killed by illegal Zionist settler in the occupied West Bank
Palestinian activist featured in Oscar-winning film killed by illegal Zionist settler in the occupied West Bank / AP
a day ago

The Palestinian Authority’s Education Ministry has said that an illegal Zionist settler killed a prominent activist linked to the Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land during an attack on a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said Awdah Muhammad Hathaleen "was shot dead by settlers... during their attack on the village of Umm al-Kheir" near Al-Khaleel, in the south of the occupied West Bank.

Israeli police confirmed that they were investigating what they described as an "incident near Carmel," a nearby settlement.

"An Israeli citizen was detained at the scene and then arrested by police for questioning," police said.

"Four Palestinians were arrested” by Israeli military soldiers in connection with the incident.

Police added that "the death of a Palestinian was confirmed; his exact involvement in the incident is being verified."

Hathaleen was a resident of Masafer Yatta, a collection of rural hamlets in the southern of the occupied West Bank that Israel has declared “a closed military zone.”

The area has long been the target of Israeli demolition campaigns and illegal settler encroachment.

A peacemaker dreamer

His efforts to resist displacement were documented in No Other Land, which won Best Documentary at the Academy Awards in March.

Yuval Abraham, an Israeli co-director of the film, posted a video on Instagram appearing to show the aftermath of the shooting, with a man holding a gun while arguments and shouting in both Arabic and Hebrew can be heard.

"An Israeli settler just shot Awdah Hathaleen in the lungs," Abraham wrote.

"A remarkable activist who helped us film No Other Land in Masafer Yatta."

Roughly three million Palestinians live in the occupied West Bank alongside nearly half a million illegal Zionist settlers.

The settlements are considered illegal under international law.

Violence continues

At least four Palestinians were wounded and three others detained across these incidents, according to Palestinian sources.

Since the beginning of Israel’s genocide in Gaza in October 2023, Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,009 Palestinians and wounded more than 7,000 in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry reports.

In a July 2024 advisory opinion, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israeli soldiers are killing themselves. And their deaths are linked to horrors of Gaza war.
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
Syria elections: Here’s everything you need to know about the first post-Assad electoral exercise
By Kazim Alam
Netherlands bans Israel's Smotrich and Ben-Gvir for genocide in Gaza
Netanyahu eyes annexing parts of Gaza to appease Israeli far-right: report
Ukraine suffers heavy casualties in new wave of Russia attacks
Iraq's PM seeks closer ties with US and neighbouring countries to strengthen regional security
UK will recognise Palestine in this parliament: minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump denies seeking meeting with Xi, saying visit needs invitation
Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating border ceasefire hours after agreement
16 Israeli soldiers committed suicide since 2025 — report
Former Colombian president Uribe convicted in historic witness tampering case
Heavy rain, flooding leave 30 people dead in China's capital
Gunman opens fire in Manhattan office tower, killing four people
Palestinian activist killed by illegal Zionist settler in the occupied West Bank
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us