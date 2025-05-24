WAR ON GAZA
Israel kills nine children of Palestinian doctor while she is on duty in Khan Younis hospital
Hamas accuses Israel of systematically targeting medical staff and their families since October 7, 2023, calling it one of the most horrific crimes against healthcare workers in modern history.
Relatives and loved ones of Palestinians, who lost their lives in Israeli attacks, mourn over the deceased at Nasser Hospital, Khan Yunis, Gaza on May 24, 2025. / AA
May 24, 2025

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said the Israeli army committed a new massacre against the family of Dr Alaa Al Najjar while she was on duty at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

An Israeli air strike targeted her home, killing nine of her ten children.

In a statement on Saturday, the group described it as a “brutal crime,” saying the children were killed while Najjar was performing her humanitarian duties at the hospital.

According to medical sources, one child survived but is in critical condition along with their father, who was also injured in the strike.

‘Sadistic and vengeful’

Hamas condemned the attack as a reflection of what it called the "sadistic and vengeful" nature of the Israeli occupation and its leadership, particularly Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The group accused Israel of systematically targeting medical staff and their families since October 7, 2023, calling it one of the most horrific crimes against healthcare workers in modern history.

Meanwhile, Israeli air strikes continued across Gaza, killing and injuring dozens more Palestinians.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s ongoing genocidal war in besieged Gaza — with full US backing — has led to over 176,000 Palestinian casualties, mostly women and children, with more than 11,000 missing and hundreds of thousands displaced.

