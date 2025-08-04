August 4, 2025
Time in Gaza is measured in children’s lives.
Every hour and every day for nearly two years, more than one Palestinian child has been massacred by Israel, many in their earliest days or years of life. Some were even killed just hours after birth.
Tens of thousands are also now orphaned and scarred by life-altering injuries.
At least 18,592 children have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, accounting for 31 percent of the deaths in the enclave in the last 22 months, leading UNICEF to declare Gaza the “most dangerous place in the world to be a child.”