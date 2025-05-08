WORLD
Ukraine lawmakers ratify minerals deal with US
The deal enables joint development of Ukraine’s resources but lacks formal military guarantees.
The ratification was approved by 338 out of 347 lawmakers, with none voting against. / AP
May 8, 2025

Ukraine's parliament voted to ratify a long-awaited minerals deal with the United States, an agreement Kiev hopes will pave the way for future military support from Washington.

The deal, signed last week, will see Washington and Kiev jointly develop Ukraine's natural resources and minerals.

Kiev and Washington planned to sign the agreement in February, but a White House clash between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy derailed the talks.

The deal does not include any security guarantees from Washington, but the United States argues boosting its business interests in Ukraine will itself act as a bulwark against Russia.

Zelenskyy praised the deal as a "new chapter" in relations, while expressing hope it could lead to eventual security support.

"Right now, it serves as a strong foundation for security cooperation, and in the long term, it offers an opportunity for Ukraine and the US to expand mutually beneficial economic collaboration," he said in a post on X.

The ratification was approved by 338 out of 347 lawmakers, with none voting against.

Washington has held separate talks with both Kiev and Moscow on ending the conflict, but has threatened to walk away from the process if progress is not made soon.

'Money back'

Trump initially described the accord as "money back" for the wartime aid Ukraine received under his predecessor, Joe Biden, but Kiev says it has since been renegotiated to ensure "equal" benefits for both sides.

The deal is not linked to any past debt and sets up a joint "recovery fund", with profits exclusively invested in Ukraine for the first 10 years.

New military aid from Washington may be counted as its contribution to the joint investment fund.

It is unclear how soon any tangible benefits from the agreement can be put in place.

Fighting is still raging in the east, and many of Ukraine's resource deposits lie in areas occupied by Russia's army.

Washington, which has been Kiev's biggest backer, signalled the deal was essential if Ukraine wanted to carry on getting such support.

Moscow says its troops halted all hostilities, blaming Kiev for 488 breaches, while Ukraine counters with claims of heavy Russian strikes, including guided bombs on its northeastern border region.

SOURCE:AFP
