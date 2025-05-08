France's Dassault Aviation, the producer of Rafale fighter jets, saw a 3.3 percent plunge in its shares in two days after Pakistan said it shot down multiple Indian warplanes, including Rafales, during a recent cross-border escalation.

The share value of the French giant was down from $373.8 (€331.2) to $362.05 (€320.2) on Thursday 0900 GMT.

Pakistani officials said it downed five Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale jets, after India launched "Operation Sindoor" late on Tuesday, targeting what New Delhi said were nine "terrorist infrastructure” sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Indian officials have yet to comment on Pakistan's claims.

Loss in combat, loss in shares

Meanwhile, CNN reported on Wednesday that a high-ranking French intelligence official confirmed to the network that Pakistan had downed one Rafale jet, and that French authorities were looking into whether more than one was brought down.

This "would mark the first time that one of the sophisticated French-made warplanes has been lost in combat," CNN said.

In contrast, China's shares of Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC), the producer of Pakistan’s J-10C and JF-17 jets, which are said to have been used to shoot down the Indian aircraft, recorded a rise of more than 30 percent.

Rafale fighter jets are currently in use in six countries - France, Egypt, India, Croatia, Greece and Qatar.