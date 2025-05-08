WORLD
2 min read
Dassault shares drop after reports of Pakistan shooting down India's Rafale jets
The French aviation giant's value dropped from $373.8 to $362.05 after Pakistan claimed to have shot down multiple Indian Rafale fighter jets.
Dassault shares drop after reports of Pakistan shooting down India's Rafale jets
A high-ranking French intelligence official confirmed to the network that Pakistan had downed one Rafale jet, and that French authorities were looking into whether more than one was brought down. / Reuters
May 8, 2025

France's Dassault Aviation, the producer of Rafale fighter jets, saw a 3.3 percent plunge in its shares in two days after Pakistan said it shot down multiple Indian warplanes, including Rafales, during a recent cross-border escalation.

The share value of the French giant was down from $373.8 (€331.2) to $362.05 (€320.2) on Thursday 0900 GMT.

Pakistani officials said it downed five Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale jets, after India launched "Operation Sindoor" late on Tuesday, targeting what New Delhi said were nine "terrorist infrastructure” sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Indian officials have yet to comment on Pakistan's claims.

TRT Global - Current tensions between India and Pakistan explained

India and Pakistan are trading their most intense cross-border attacks in two decades, after a deadly attack on tourists in India-administered Kashmir triggered hostilities between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

🔗

Loss in combat, loss in shares

Meanwhile, CNN reported on Wednesday that a high-ranking French intelligence official confirmed to the network that Pakistan had downed one Rafale jet, and that French authorities were looking into whether more than one was brought down.

This "would mark the first time that one of the sophisticated French-made warplanes has been lost in combat," CNN said.

In contrast, China's shares of Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC), the producer of Pakistan’s J-10C and JF-17 jets, which are said to have been used to shoot down the Indian aircraft, recorded a rise of more than 30 percent.

Rafale fighter jets are currently in use in six countries - France, Egypt, India, Croatia, Greece and Qatar.

TRT Global - India is escalating tensions with Pakistan to nullify Indus Waters Treaty — Ishaq Dar

In an exclusive interview with TRT World, Islamabad's top diplomat affirms Pakistan's readiness to counter any future aggression by India and accuses New Delhi of attempting to sabotage 1960 water-sharing treaty between the two countries.

🔗

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us