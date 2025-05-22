Türkiye’s Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun has called for a united, truth-driven global media front during his address at the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) News Group Meeting and Global News Forum held in Istanbul.

Speaking before media professionals from diverse regions during the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) News Group Meeting and Global News Forum in Istanbul on Thursday, Altun emphasised the urgent need to confront challenges facing journalism today—from digital disruption to global disinformation—and to restore fairness and accuracy in media narratives.

‘Truth-centred journalism must prevail’

Altun stated that the foremost challenge in today’s global media ecosystem is ensuring journalism remains rooted in truth. He underlined the need for collaboration and inclusive representation of global societies, free from stereotypes and marginalisation.

“Only media professionals committed to discovering the truth—free of prejudice and fear—can meet this challenge,” he said. Altun added that the ABU, which reaches more than four billion people globally, is one of the key institutions capable of addressing this urgent need.

He criticised the dominance of Western-centric information flows that have shaped global narratives since the 19th century, arguing they have contributed to conflict and division rather than coexistence. Altun also warned of a new era of media injustice, now empowered by technologies such as artificial intelligence.

One such threat, he said, is the “algorithm dictatorship” imposed by Western social media companies, which he accused of producing manipulated, biased content tailored to specific audiences—thus reinforcing oppression and dominance under the guise of connectivity.

‘Israel's atrocities are an AI-supported genocide’

Turning to Gaza, Altun condemned Israel's military offensive, describing it as “a genocide backed by full military and technological power.” He said Israel’s crimes must be called out unequivocally, regardless of the cost.

“There is a horrifying reality in Palestine that words struggle to express,” he said. “What the Israeli government is doing to innocent civilians on Palestinian land is boundless slaughter and must be shouted from the rooftops.”

Altun recalled the recent firing of a software engineer by a major global tech company for speaking out in support of Palestine. That engineer, he said, exposed how Israel exploits AI technologies in its attacks and labelled the offensive “the world’s first AI-supported genocide.”

Highlighting Israel’s recent attack on a group of diplomats—including a Turkish consulate official—in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, Altun said the incident once again revealed Israel’s “systematic lawlessness and brutality.”

Attacks against journalists

He paid tribute to journalists who have risked and lost their lives to report from Gaza.

Among them, he mentioned TRT Arabi reporter Rubai Khalid, who received news of her family’s home being bombed live on air; TRT cameraman Sami Shahada, who pledged to continue working despite losing a leg; and Anadolu Agency’s Said Abu Nebhan, killed by Israeli fire on January 10.

“Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 222 journalists—more than the number of journalists killed in all wars in the past century,” he said.

“These brave journalists never stopped reporting the truth, even under fire. As President Erdogan has said, they opened a communications corridor from Gaza to the world.”

He offered his heartfelt thanks to Türkiye’s public broadcasters, particularly TRT and Anadolu Agency, for their “devoted efforts to keep that corridor alive.”