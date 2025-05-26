TÜRKİYE
Fidan to meet Putin during two-day visit to Moscow
Talks between Russian President and Turkish Foreign Minister will focus on Ukraine and regional issues, as Türkiye and Russia continue diplomatic engagement in Moscow.
- Kremlin spokesman says talks in Russian capital to 'naturally' discuss Ukraine as 'main topic.' / TRT World
May 26, 2025

The Kremlin has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who will arrive in Moscow on a two-day visit.

"During the day, the president has a number of working meetings planned in the Kremlin, which will be closed. (Also) the president will receive Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan, who is on a working visit to Moscow today," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in the Russian capital on Monday.

Peskov said Putin and Fidan will "naturally" discuss Ukraine as the "main topic."

TRT Global - Crucial meetings in Istanbul set stage for Russia-Ukraine peace talks

On Friday, negotiations are expected involving delegations from Russia, Ukraine, US and Türkiye, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources say.

🔗

Bilateral relations

He further said that Fidan will also meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to hold talks focusing on bilateral relations.

"And, of course, an exchange of opinions on the Ukrainian issue will be mandatory," he added.

Fidan also met Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky on Monday, who also led Russia’s delegation in the first direct negotiations held between Russia and Ukraine in over three years in Istanbul.

The talks on May 16, which were facilitated by Türkiye, concluded with the two sides agreeing to a large-scale exchange of prisoners involving a total of 1,000 people from each side and to continue negotiations for a truce.

On Sunday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced Fidan's two-day visit starting on Monday, without providing further details.

TRT Global - Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Türkiye: What we know so far

NATO member Türkiye has sought to maintain good relations with both Ukraine and Russia since the conflict began, and has twice hosted talks on the war.

🔗

