TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye's iconic actress Filiz Akin passes away at age 82
Filiz Akin is considered one of the four most iconic actresses of the Turkish film industry, known as “Yesilcam”.
Türkiye's iconic actress Filiz Akin passes away at age 82
Filiz Akin, a screen actress and iconic figure of Turkish cinema of the 1960s and 1970s, has passed away at the age of 82, the Health Ministry announced. / AA
March 22, 2025

Filiz Akin, a screen actress and iconic figure of Turkish cinema of the 1960s and 1970s, has passed away at the age of 82, the Health Ministry announced.

Akin died on Saturday in a hospital in Istanbul. The cause of death was not specified.

Filiz Akin, one of the rare gems of Turkish cinema has passed away at the hospital where she had been receiving treatment for some time,” the ministry said, adding that the actress had left “unforgettable marks on the history of cinema.”

Along with Turkan Soray, Hulya Kocyigit and Fatma Girik, Akin was considered one of the four most iconic actresses of the Turkish film industry that was known as “Yesilcam” - after the street in Istanbul where film companies were based.

Akin was born in Ankara on January 2, 1943. Her journey to stardom began when she submitted her photograph to a beauty contest organised by a magazine in 1962, encouraged by the mother of a high school friend.

She won the competition and caught the attention of Turkish film producer and director Memduh Un, who introduced her to the film world. She went on to star in more than 200 movies between 1962 and 1975.

She is survived by her husband and a son, Ilker Inanoglu, who is also an actor.

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us