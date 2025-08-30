Fans of Turkish football club Galatasaray have sent a powerful message of solidarity to starving Palestinians in Gaza marred by Israeli genocide and enforced starvation, backing the Global Sumud Flotilla, an international effort aimed at breaking the Israeli blockade on Gaza and delivering humanitarian aid.

During a recent match, fans displayed banners and chanted in support of the flotilla, with one message resonating widely:

"Gaza, we are coming. Open the Rafah Border Crossing."

The show of support aligns with growing calls around the world for the immediate opening of the border crossings and lifting of Israel’s deadly siege, which has led to famine in Gaza.

The Israeli-enforced starvation has killed 332 Palestinians since October 7, 2023, including 124 children.

Since the UN-backed IPC (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification) formally declared famine in Gaza on August 22, the Gaza health ministry has recorded 54 additional deaths from Israeli-enforced starvation, including nine children.

Israel has shut all Gaza crossings to aid since March 2, leaving convoys stranded at the borders.

The International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza said that the “Global Sumud Flotilla” will begin its journey on Sunday from Barcelona, followed by a second departure on Thursday from Tunisia, to challenge Israel’s blockade of the Palestinian enclave.

In a statement, the committee described the flotilla as a worldwide protest against “the siege and genocide” in Gaza, accusing international institutions of “failure and complicity”.

It stressed the convoy is “not just symbolic boats carrying aid, but a powerful humanitarian message” reflecting global determination to end the siege.