Israel is expanding the "buffer zone" in Gaza, which now accounts for approximately 35 percent of the enclave's total area of 360 square kilometres, an Israeli broadcaster said in its report.

"While international discourse remains preoccupied with whether Israel will carry out a full-scale ground invasion in Gaza, the reality on the ground indicates that a deep and ongoing operation is already under way," according to a report on Wednesday from Israel's Channel 12.

On May 4, Israel's Security Cabinet approved an extension of the ongoing genocidal war in Gaza, reaffirming its intention to occupy the besieged territory.

The channel noted that the Israeli army continues to expand the buffer zone, establish military posts, and gradually change the borders of the Palestinian enclave.

It cited data allegedly derived from satellite image analysis by Ben-Gurion University's Professor Yaakov Garb.

The buffer zone has a width of more than two kilometres and covers approximately 129 square kilometres, or roughly 35 percent of Gaza's area, according to the data.

Around 15 large military posts have been established within the buffer zone, and the Israeli army is currently building five military corridors that run laterally across the enclave, it added.

TRT Global - A key, a necklace, a metal trunk: Dreams of returning home live on in Palestinian keepsakes Through heirlooms and oral histories, Palestinian refugees continue to assert their identity and claim to a homeland they’ve never stopped remembering. 🔗

Mapping the current deployment, the channel said: “The army is present in several areas across Gaza: in Rafah, from the Philadelphi Corridor to the Morag axis, the entire city of Rafah—except for one neighbourhood, Jeneina—is under operational control of the army.

“The eastern part of the Philadelphi Corridor (on the Gaza-Egypt border) is also under full operational control, and if the army wishes, it can take control of the entire corridor within a few hours.”

In Gaza City, the army is stationed in the Shejaiya and al Tuffah neighbourhoods, and in the northern part of the enclave, it is positioned in Beit Hanoun and along the coastal axis near Beit Lahia, according to the channel.​​​​​​​

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza, killing more than 52,900 Palestinians since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.